What started off as a chance remark at the Copthorne Hotel in the summer of 2006 started off a series of events that will live with me for the rest of my life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘An Evening With Sugar Ray Leonard’ wasn’t going well and the organiser of the evening, who I knew from the Sussex amateur boxing scene, came up to our table and said “I’m putting on Ricky Hatton down at Eastbourne soon, would you compere it for me?”

That night arrived in February 2007, and I finally got to work with The Hitman, who of course tragically left us at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night at the iconic Winter Gardens remains to this day one of most memorable occasions in my compering career.

Ian Hart with Ricky Hatton in 2007 - when Ian compered The Hitrman's show in Eastbourne

From the moment I was introduced to Ricky he put me at ease. We chatted, specifically about his then forthcoming fight in Vegas, which I was going to attend with a group of friends. He did his stand-up routine that night and reduced the crowd to tears of laughter,

As it turned out, when we did go to Vegas the American broadcaster who covered the contest, HBO, filmed the ‘Worthing contingent’. And just over six months later, at a Boxing Writers Club lunch in London in his honour, as soon as we met, his first words “Loved the film, you looked like you had a blast, mate.”

And that was him. For all his boxing talent, which made him one of the most loved British sportsmen of the past 50 years, and his wonderful persona, he was just Ricky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next few years, our paths crossed on numerous occasions, be it boxing events, dinners at The Savoy, even the Houses of Parliament. Despite him meeting thousands of people in all that time, somehow he never forgot my face – and almost always recounted those wonderful times in Las Vegas.

When I ended up at the BWC top table, he took time to come up and congratulate me, but that was typical of him. And the person that he was and what he meant to millions of boxing fans, not just in the UK but around the world, makes Sunday’s news of his death even more heartbreaking.

Ricky’s mental health battles outside the ring have been well documented. So as a society when will we finally acknowledge that there is a mental health epidemic in this country?

If it takes the death of one of the country’s most-loved sportsman to be the catalyst, that would be a fitting part of his legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers, for your part, firstly thank you for reading this when you perhaps expect my comments to be on the Albion or Worthing. And I would like you to one thing for in the next few days.

We all have a friend who we might think is struggling mentally. So pick up the phone, reach out to them, talk to them, see if there’s anything you can do or say to help, it could make so much of a difference.

Part of the nationwide hurt regarding Ricky must be for all the thousands of people whose lives he touched.

My life is all the richer for having had Ricky The Hitman Hatton in it. Goodnight champ, you will be forever loved, revered and remembered.