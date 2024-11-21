In pictures: Horsham boxers thrill crowd at home showcase

Getting the show off to a great start in skills contests, where no winner is declared, were Horsham BC juniors Lily Haiyum, Jayden Lawless, Rocco Hunt and Preston Irving. At just 10 years old, Jayden showcased his skills in his second skills contest, facing Tommy Hutchinson of BN1 Boxing. Jayden put on a great display.

Also just 10, and stepping into the ring in his first skills contest, was Rocco, up against Niall Watson of Crawley ABC. Rocco used his footwork and worked his jab well against Niall. Both boxers put on a great performance.

Facing a more experienced opponent from Hoddesdon BC, Lily gave a great account of herself as she took on Amelia Cover in her first skills bout. Lily continued to press forward for three rounds. Also facing good opposition from Hoddesdon was Preston, in his second skills bout. Preston showed some great skill and punch selection, landing some great combinations.

First up for Horsham in a scoring bout was John Scarborough, facing Oliver Ball of Triple A. Johnny began with fast flurries, moving his feet to glide around the ring. In the second and third, Johnny began to tire and Ball put the pressure on. Ball was declared the winner. Next for Horsham was Bodyn Cirillo, up against Kye Price-Nayee of Fight Hub Felbridge. Coming off a win in his first bout, Bo was confident and started fast. Bo continued to press forward and pressure his opponent and after two standing-8 counts, the referee stopped the contest, declaring Bo the winner by RSC (ref stops contest).

Frazer Hodgson was facing John Michael Butler of Counter Punch ABC. Frazer began by using his slick footwork, landing solid combinations as Butler tried to land shots. In the second round, Frazer was putting the pressure on and after two standing-8 counts, the referee was forced to stop the contest, making Frazer winner by RSC. Next to represent Horsham was John Jack Ockendon in a rematch with Riley Topley of Maidstone ABC. In the first round, John landed clean punches. In the second, Topley looked to up the pressure and in the final round, both lads gave it their all. Topley was the winner by a 3-2 split decision.

Horsham’s Peyton-Marie Jeffery (Red) was facing this year’s National Development champion Mallie Watson of Centurions. Red started fast, landing solid punches and pressing, giving her opponent a standing-8 count. The second and third rounds saw Red continue to apply the pressure and she was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Jude Thompson was up against Brady Mitchell of Triple A. In the first round, Jude was putting his straight rear hand and left hooks to use. In the second, Jude continued to fire but Mitchell started having his own success. Mitchell was announced the victor. Bailey Brown-Watts was facing Luke Parkin of Winchester ABC. In the first round, Bailey ended with a solid rear hand which rocked his opponent. In the second, Bailey looked to hurt his opponent landing solid punches, forcing the referee to declare Bailey the winner.

Yusuf Morgan was having his first bout against George Moogan from Moulescoomb. Yusuf showed tremendous heart and determination dealing with a bloodied nose. After three action packed rounds, Yusuf was declared the winner by a split decision. Horsham’s Joel Phillips was up against Kai Daniel from Peckham ABC. Joel picked his punches well and controlled the pace and after three rounds, was announced the winner by unanimous decision.

Cameron Barrett was up against Charles Whitney of Afewee BC. Cam got straight to work landing devastating punches and pressing the boxer from Brixton. Knowing he had his opponent hurt, Cam landed a solid rear hand, knocking Whitney down to the canvas. Cam was declared the winner by first round RSC. In the last bout, Johnhenry Keet faced Elias Awuah from Peckham ABC. Johnhenry landed solid punches but Awuah looked to counter and as the taller boxer, he was trying to use his range in the second round. In the final round, Johnhenry forced the pace. Awuah was announced the winner by split decision.

Horsham BC thanked everyone for the support and all involved in helping the show run smoothly. Thanks went to Lifespring Church for allowing the club to continue with the show at The Drill Hall. Well done to all boxers who stepped in the ring and thank you to the travelling clubs and coaches and the officials.

Horsham Boxing Club's November 2024 show at The Drill Hall

