It was February 1995 and after unsuccessful World Title tilts against Tim Witherspoon, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, and then major eye surgery, national sporting treasure Frank Bruno was on the comeback trail.

Having left the BBC and his old mate ‘Arry Carpenter, Bruno had signed with top promoter Frank Warren and made the move to ITV.

A prime time Saturday show was scheduled for one Saturday night to take place at the West of England Showground at Shepton Mallet.

Elsewhere, the previous day, up and coming Shoreham-based heavyweight Scott Welch was driving back to Sussex having finished his first week’s training after he, like Bruno, had joined the Warren camp after originally turning pro with Barry Hearn.

Tommy Welch | Picture: Lawrence Lustig

He took a phone call that could potentially have changed the trajectory of his boxing career. Bruno’s scheduled opponent, the Puerto Rican Rodolfo Marin, had apparently failed a British Boxing Board of Control pre-fight medical, and now, a week into his career with Warren, Welch was required to fight Bruno live on ITV at 9pm the following night.

Exciting times for the then young Great Yarmouth prospect – imagine if he’d have won back then? Not impossible, given his potential. Within a year he won the British and Commonwealth heavyweight championship at a thrilling night at the Brighton Hilton. It could have changed a huge part of British Boxing history.

As things turned out, Marin passed a hastily arranged second medical and Welch was stood down.

Then last month whilst in Riyadh the self same thing nearly happened again, this time a generation on, when Welch was over in Saudi with his son, heavyweight prospect Tommy, for the Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker World Heavyweight title fight.

Scott Welch (L) takes on Michael Murray in a heavyweight contest at York Hall in Bethnal Green, London in 1999 - picture: John Gichigi /Allsport

Tommy was in training himself for his next bout, which takes place this Friday, 7th March, at the Brighton Centre as part of the Harlem Eubank headlining show on Channel 5.

He told how he was approached by promoters after Daniel Dubois was taken in ill 48 hours before the Saturday night contest, and for a time it looked like the likeable Shoreham Beach resident was going to catapulted on to the global stage deputising for Dubois against his New Zealand challenger Parker.

As happened back in 1995, things changed on almost an hourly basis. Parker, having prepared for the larger fight against Dubois, was apparently reluctant in taking on a smaller, faster fighter in Welch, and African heavyweight Martin Bakole was flown in, only for his corner to throw the towel in after four minutes!

Like his father 30 years ago, what if Parker’s camp had chosen Welch instead, and he’d won? Again the boxing landscape would have drastically changed.

No such issues this Friday when the unbeaten Welch makes a welcome return to fight in front of his hometown fans, when he takes on durable Czech Vacla Pestar.

Channel 5 coverage starts at 9pm, with tickets still available via The Brighton Centre Box Office on 01273 290131.

