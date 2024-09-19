Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Boxing Club’s Joseph Kawuma got their season off to a great start with a second round stoppage win against Zi Masters from TKO Folkestone.

Having ended last season with a stoppage, Kawuma was keen to start the season the same way.

As the first bell rang, the Horsham fighter got straight in the front foot with his fast four shot combination, punching through the middle of Masters’ guard, but the TKO boxer was tough and fired back with his own strong right hand, jolting the head of Kawuma.

Undeterred, the Horsham lad continued to unload with blistering speed. Realising the strength of his bigger opponent, Kawuma started boxing on his back foot, catching Masters as he came forward. Towards the end of the round, the Folkestone boxer was cut over the eye by a chopping right hand.

At the start of the second, the ref asked the doctor to inspect the eye of Masters. Satisfied he was okay to carry on, the bout continued and Masters knew he had to up the pressure.

He caught Kawuma with another big shot which seemed to knock him backwards but the gutsy Kawuma stuck to his game plan and peppered his opponent with speedy punches, each right hand catching the cut eye of Masters. With his face now bleeding profusely, the ref stopped the bout and declared Kawuma the victor.

Coach John Essex said: “Both lads fought with a lot of heart. We knew Kawuma was tough, fit and very fast but his opponent was just as tough and was unfortunate to get cut in an entertaining bout.”

“Our home show is on September 28 and, by the matches being made, we know it’s going to be entertaining. With fan favourites Phelan Jeffery and Noah Jolly looking to get the crowd going, we also have a couple of newly-established boxers making their debut for Horsham.

“Local lad Marco Fatehnia is looking to get a win for his new club having previously trained there as a nine-year-old. And John Henry Keet, having had a break from boxing, decided Horsham ABC would be a good fit. Previously winning county titles, John is eager to get back in the ring.”