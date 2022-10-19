Unbeaten Heavyweight Tom Welch returns to the ring at O2 Academy in Bournemouth this Saturday

It’s Welch’s first outing since early June when he outpointed Jake Darnell in Glasgow to extend his unbeaten run to seven wins.

Speaking to the Herald Welch’s father and manager, former British and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Scott, highlighted how frustrating the last few months have been for the highly rated 27-year-old fighter.

“Tommy’s only fought twice in 11 months which is not ideal, we’ve had a number of dates fall through, but we’re not alone there’s a lot of young fighters out there simply not getting out.

"It’s put the game plan back almost 12 months, we had hoped to be looking at British Title fight at this point but circumstances have worked against us, but its actually hardened our resolve and Tommy goes to Bournemouth knowing that an impressive showing will hopefully see a TV date on Sky before the end of the year.

“That doesn’t mean we are taking Acosta lightly, there’s no such thing as a warm up fight, every fight is a learning curve, Tom’s Mexican opponent provides a real test, but after this we can are hoping we can get more exposure on the Sky platform, and then around this time next year that potential British title fight.”

Welch, who famously won his titles against the late James Oyebola on an unforgettable night at the Metropole in Brighton 27 years ago, has also indicated that early next year professional boxing will make a welcome return to Sussex with Tommy headlining a local show.