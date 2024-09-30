Minter wins Southern title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archie Minter smashed his way to the development championship Southern Counties title on Saturday in Waterlooville.

Archie,16, showing huge improvement in his technique and composure, stopped Orson Finch of Westhill, Hastings in the third round.

Finch had a nice record of six wins from nine previous bouts, but was no match for the surging Crawley boxer once he found his range.

The Westhill southpaw, tall and rangy quickly found himself being bullied around the ropes with Archie expertly slipping most of the jabs and left crosses as he advanced behind a solid jabs. A strong one-two combination hurt Finchtowards the end of the second round and Archie set out to finish his opponent at the start of the third.

Archie Minter | Picture: Jayden Brown

A hard straight right hand after thirty seconds brought about the first count. The very next punch was Archie's potent left hook which brought another toll. Another meaty straight right and left hook led to a third and final count and the referees intervention and the under 66kg title.

This polished performance equalled up the score between Crawley and Westhill, as earlier in the afternoon, Lucas Noel suffered a shock first round defeat to Jamie Milan, another southpaw. Following three winning weekends, Lucas couldn't cope with the sharp and awkward punching of his taller opponent who was rescued after two counts. The Poundhill prospect will look to get another winning streak going when he returns in November.

Archie progresses to the national quarter finals featuring Southern counties against London, in Tenterden, Kent on October 12th.

Some of Crawley's new emerging talent will be out to impress at the clubs first show of the season on Sunday 13th October at Goffs Park Social club. Tickets will be available on the door priced £15 for adults and £10 for under 16's and OAPs. The show will feature 18 contests of 50-50 action packed three rounders.

Doors open at 12:00, boxing to start at 12:30. Licensed bar and food are available.