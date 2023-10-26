Horsham Boxing Club have a national champion and a bronze medal winner after a superb weekend at the National Development Championships.

They travelled to Cannock for the final stages of the championships with Charlie Perry and Phelan Jeffery competing in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Perry faced John McDonagh of Northside ABC and started fast, firing heavy punches which shocked McDonagh. The Horsham boxer found his range and started to land solid combinations.

The second round brought much of the same as Perry worked on the front foot, putting pressure on McDonagh. He continued boxing light on his feet, trying to force McDonagh on to his back foot.

Charlie Perry and Phelan Jeffery with Horsham Boxing Club's Danny Essex and Libby Baker | Picture courtesy of Horsham BC

In the third round, Perry’s fitness started to show and he was able to land eye-catching punches. After three relentless rounds, Perry was awarded the winner by a unanimous decision.

Jeffery faced George Allen of Natural Progression BC. He began with plenty of punches, and as Allen tried to use his skills to move away, Jeffery refused to allow him to get at his own range.

After landing a few solid straight punches, Jeffery caught Allen, which snapped his head back and forcedhim to hold. Phelan continued to pressure Allen.

In the second round, the punches Phelan was landed were taking their toll on Allen who had a nosebleed. After several heavy punches, Allen was sent to see the doctor as they attempted to stop the bleeding from his nose. They allowed Allen to continue but Jeffery was straight back on the attack.

In the final round, Allen was again referred to the doctor for his nose. Jeffery finished strongly. Allen was declared the winner by a split decision, much to everybody’s surprise, meaning Phelan had to settle for bronze.

It was still an outstanding performance against an opponent with over double his experience – that in his first year of boxing.

Perry boxed in the national finals on Sunday against Reece Smith from Aycliffe ABC. Early on Perry caught Smith, who countered but seemed to feel the strength of the Horsham boxer.

The second round continued with Smith holding to tie up Perry, meaning the Horsham boxer was unable to land as many punches. After five warnings for holding, the ref took a point off Smith.

In the final round, Smith was holding from the bell. Smith survived the round but Perry was awarded the victory by a unanimous decision, making him the National Development champion.

Horsham BC are beyond proud of Perry’s success after he just missed out in the semis last year.

Coach Danny Essex said: “Charlie was determined to take home gold and wasn’t going to let anyone get in his way. Being the first national champion for the club in some years is a huge achievement.

"Phelan has also done his club extremely proud.”