Pictures and blow-by-blow account: Horsham Boxing Club show packs a punch

Horsham Boxing Club had their second home show of the season at The Drill Hall – an action-packed night that featured 18 well-matched scoring contests and one skills bout.

Eight Horsham BC boxers represented the club at a full venue and in front of an excited crowd. You can also see coverage of the fight night in this week’s West Sussex County Times.

The first scoring contest pitted Horsham BC’s Ferad Yetik against Dean Stanley of Academy BC. Yetik, just 11 years old and 27kg, was experiencing nerves many fighters face when stepping in the ring. After the first round, gallant Yetik was retired.

John Mongan was next to represent Horsham, having his second bout, facing Alfie Innes from Academy BC.

Mongan started by using his jab and quick hands, with Innes quick to fire back. Mongan started to throw combinations using both hands as both boys showed their skill in the second and third rounds.

At the end of three close rounds, Innes was announced the winner by split decision.

Horsham boxer Archie Draper was next in his first scoring contest, after an impressive performance in his skills bout at the last Horsham show in November. He faced Ryan Rudd of Box Hiit ABC.

The Horsham boxer started fast, landing crisp combinations on the front foot. He put the pressure on his opponent and forced the referee to give Rudd a standing eight count.

Draper continued with his front foot approach, making Rudd work hard. In the final round, Draper kept applying the pressure and landing clean punches.

Rudd, despite seeing the doctor in the third round, was a tough opponent and kept Draper working. After a comfortable three rounds, Draper had his hand raised, securing his first win by unanimous decision.

After a couple of cross matches, next to box for Horsham was Jake Durrant, looking to continue his winning streak in his third contes, up against Finley Esty-O'Reilly from Apex Boxing Academy.

In the first round, both lads used their straight punches and footwork as Durrant looked to target the body and head. After a close first round, Esty-O'Reilly started to work on his counter attacks at the start of the second, catching Durrant and forcing the Horsham boxer to keep busy.

Knowing the fight was close, Durrant came out in the final round with an aggressive and powerful attack. He landed clean punches to the head and body and let his hands go with his opponent in the corner, resulting in the referee giving Esty-O'Reilly a standing eight count.

Durrant pressed forward with a flurry of punches. After he landed a strong rear hand clean on the Apex boxer, the referee had to stop the contest in the final round, declaring Durrant the winner.

Next to box was James Dawes for Horsham BC – who had been unable to box on the last home show.

With a late change of opponent, he faced Theo Shayler of Future Boxing Academy, who made the journey all the way from Bicester.

Dawes started fast, moving his head and working on the front foot to land crisp, powerful punches from all angles.

With Shayler unable to answer the aggressive approach, he was given a standing eight count. Dawes continued going to the body and head, forcing the referee to end the contest in the first round.

Former Southern Counties schoolboy champion, Charlie Perry, was next to represent Horsham, against Kaden Scotney of Thetford Town BC.

In the first, Perry caught Scotney with powerful left hooks. Scotney fired back, but in the second and third, Perry caught Scotney with clean combinations and pressure.

Perry was named winner by unanimous decision.

Next to box for Horsham was club captain, Noah Jolly, who faced St Osyth BC’s Vinnie Kemp.

With a history of entertaining fights, Jolly did not disappoint. After an impressive stoppage victory three weeks earlier, Jolly wanted another win.

Both started aggressively as Jolly landed a solid jab and followed up with a flurry of hooks, but Kemp fought back.

Jolly continued to throw a solid jab which was landing clean. After an exciting first round, both lads had their successes, and the second round continued with both letting their hands go and landing solid punches.

A strong body shot from Kemp forced a standing eight count on Jolly, but he dug deep and continued to entertain the crowd.

In the final round, Jolly expected Kemp to throw the body shot, managing to catch and counter, and after an action-packed three rounds, the decision was left to the judges. Kemp had his hand raised, winning by split decision.

Phelan Jeffrey was last to represent Horsham, facing Will Grout from Brighton & Hove ABC.

Jeffrey started strong and Grout was forced to work hard to keep up with his aggressive approach. Jeffrey was landing powerful shots from all angles.

The second round saw Jeffrey out-land his opponent, forcing him on to the ropes. In the third round, Jeffrey continued to apply the pressure and the ref had seen enough and was forced to stop the bout in the last round, declaring Jeffrey the winner.

All in all this was another successful night for Horsham Boxing Club with some great results.

There was a good attendance of all ages, including those from the ‘Mini Mayhem’ Saturday class for five to 10-year-olds, who once again showed their great support, along with other club members supporting the club’s boxers.

Horsham Boxing Club thanked everyone who attended and all involved, including the England Boxing Officials who helped the show to run smoothly.

The club would also like to congratulate all of the boxers who got in the ring – and particularly the Horsham boxers who, once again, did the club proud.

