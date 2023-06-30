Rhymes wins top prize at Crawley Amateur Boxing Club's annual awards

Boxers and supporters from Crawley ABC gathered at the Jubilee Club in Three Bridges on Sunday for their annual awards.

Senior Olly Rhymes took the lion's share of the trophies after overcoming a series of losses in the junior ranks to finally find his feet and taste success. Rhymes is an ever present at the gym and deservedly won title of Club Captain when he was presented with the Alf Bastin shield. Rhymes also won the support of his fellow boxers when he won the Bob Edgeworth Award for the Senior Boxer's Boxer, and from his coaches who awarded him the Geoff Hopcraft Cup for Senior Club Boy.

Fellow senior Mo Hassine topped off a cracking season by winning The Roger Pearce Points Cup for the most wins, presented by Roger's widow Shirley, and the Geoff Hopcraft belt for the best Crawley performance on the first home show of the season for a barnstorming performance at the Goffs Park Social Club in April. The Geoff Hopcraft belt is named after a previous club chairman of 37 years and was presented by his wife Mavis.

Sam Kingstone took the Senior Novice Boxer of the Year.

The Junior team continues to go from strength to strength with the beginners classes on Saturdays and Tuesdays gaining in popularity. Hard working Frankly Henry won the Nursery Class boxer of the year award while Noah Bennet won the under 11's junior novice Club Boy. Best junior novice newcomer was Keagan Begg.

Despite being dogged by injuries this season, Kieran Hames never fails to be at the gym to support others and was presented with the trophy and title of Junior Captain for his efforts.

After a busy first competitive season usually giving away age and experience, Guy Watson won the praise of his fellow teammates when he won the Paul Parsons Memorial Trophy for the Junior Boxer's Boxer. The award was presented by former club stalwart Ron Parsons who also won a Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to amateur boxing in the town. Guy will be looking to enter his first national championships next season.

After a performance that had the crowd on their feet at the Goffs Park show 14-year-old super-fit Hazelwick student Lucas Noel won the Junior Club Boy award for his never say die attitude.

Owen Castell ended the season with a fine stoppage win in Horsham against local Felbridge rival Jake Clarabat after suffering close defeats in his first two bouts. Head Coach Paddy Harmey picked up the award on Owen's behalf for the most improved junior.

Club Chairman Rees Hopcraft said: "From what was a slow start to the season, we ended up being very active on the local circuit with boxers out most weeks. We have had new coaches join the team which will allow us to keep up the momentum. Everyone at the club is looking forward to next season and can't wait to get started."

1 . Crawley Amateur Boxing Club The Crawley Amateur Boxing Club squad at the awards night Photo: Crawley Amateur Boxing Club's annual awards

2 . Crawley Amateur Boxing Club's annual awards Kieran Hames - Junior Captain Photo: Crawley Amateur Boxing Club

3 . Crawley Amateur Boxing Club's annual awards Olly Rhymes and Keith Gabriel Photo: Crawley Amateur Boxing Club

4 . Crawley Amateur Boxing Club's annual awards Sam Kingstone Photo: Crawley Amateur Boxing Club

Next Page Page 1 of 3