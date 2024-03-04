BREAKING
Josh Waghorn on top in his bout | Picture: Max Spanner PhotographyJosh Waghorn on top in his bout | Picture: Max Spanner Photography
Josh Waghorn on top in his bout | Picture: Max Spanner Photography

Some memorable wins in Crawley Amateur Boxing Club's latest show

Crawley Amateur Boxing Club staged their second Sunday show of the season with the Junior boxers scoring some memorable wins and some humbling, educational losses at Goffs Park Social Club.
By Andrew Watson
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:27 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 16:27 GMT

Josh Waghorn secured his first win, scoring a revenge over Harry Fellows of Surbiton. Fellows had outpointed Josh in November at the same venue, but this time log jabs and solid basic boxing saw the Crawley boxer establish a commanding lead in the first round. Fellows upped the pace in the second but some a solid combination ending in a heavy right from Josh led to a standing count for the visiting boxer. Both tired in the last round but a busy last half minute for Josh secured a great points win.

Beau Hartshorn made a quick return after his victory in Horsham last week, in a return with Eli Lovridge from Grafters, Camberly. Lovridge pushed Beau very close last weekend but in front of home support, Beau punished his Surrey rival, inflicting three counts for the referees intervention. A bright prospect for the future, little Beau lifted his unbeaten run to three and is ready for tougher opponents already.

Dylan Kaulder and Ben Musgrove made winning debuts for the club with convincing wins over Harvey Scott (Eastbourne) and Phillip Gordon (Snodland) respectively.

Other results;

Mo Hassine lost to Ethan Fountain (Eastbourne) pts

Dawood Khan lost to Omar Malik (TM London) pts

Geroge king lost to Ade Banjo (TM, London) pts

Micael Georgiev lost to Giovanni Abdulmak Pts

Guy Watson lost to Riley Hebron (Westree) rsc3

Jake Clarabut lost to Fred Frew (TKO Folkstone) rsc3

Beau Hartson lands a punch | Picture: Max Spanner Photoography

1. Crawley Amateur Boxing Club staged their second Sunday show of the season

Beau Hartson lands a punch | Picture: Max Spanner Photoography Photo: Max Spanner Photoography

Ben Musgrave during his bout with Phillip Snodland | Picture: Max Spanner Photography

2. Crawley Amateur Boxing Club staged their second Sunday show of the season

Ben Musgrave during his bout with Phillip Snodland | Picture: Max Spanner Photography Photo: Max Spanner Photography

Mo Hassine battles during his defeat to Ethan Fountain | Picture: Max Spanner Photography

3. Crawley Amateur Boxing Club staged their second Sunday show of the season

Mo Hassine battles during his defeat to Ethan Fountain | Picture: Max Spanner Photography Photo: Max Spanner Photography

Dylan Kaulder gets the win against Eastbourne's Harvey Scott | Picture: Max Spanner Photography

4. Crawley Amateur Boxing Club staged their second Sunday show of the season

Dylan Kaulder gets the win against Eastbourne's Harvey Scott | Picture: Max Spanner Photography Photo: Max Spanner Photography

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page