Some memorable wins in Crawley Amateur Boxing Club's latest show

Josh Waghorn secured his first win, scoring a revenge over Harry Fellows of Surbiton. Fellows had outpointed Josh in November at the same venue, but this time log jabs and solid basic boxing saw the Crawley boxer establish a commanding lead in the first round. Fellows upped the pace in the second but some a solid combination ending in a heavy right from Josh led to a standing count for the visiting boxer. Both tired in the last round but a busy last half minute for Josh secured a great points win.