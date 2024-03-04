Some memorable wins in Crawley Amateur Boxing Club's latest show

Josh Waghorn secured his first win, scoring a revenge over Harry Fellows of Surbiton. Fellows had outpointed Josh in November at the same venue, but this time log jabs and solid basic boxing saw the Crawley boxer establish a commanding lead in the first round. Fellows upped the pace in the second but some a solid combination ending in a heavy right from Josh led to a standing count for the visiting boxer. Both tired in the last round but a busy last half minute for Josh secured a great points win.
Beau Hartshorn made a quick return after his victory in Horsham last week, in a return with Eli Lovridge from Grafters, Camberly. Lovridge pushed Beau very close last weekend but in front of home support, Beau punished his Surrey rival, inflicting three counts for the referees intervention. A bright prospect for the future, little Beau lifted his unbeaten run to three and is ready for tougher opponents already.
Dylan Kaulder and Ben Musgrove made winning debuts for the club with convincing wins over Harvey Scott (Eastbourne) and Phillip Gordon (Snodland) respectively.
Other results;
Mo Hassine lost to Ethan Fountain (Eastbourne) pts
Dawood Khan lost to Omar Malik (TM London) pts
Geroge king lost to Ade Banjo (TM, London) pts
Micael Georgiev lost to Giovanni Abdulmak Pts
Guy Watson lost to Riley Hebron (Westree) rsc3
Jake Clarabut lost to Fred Frew (TKO Folkstone) rsc3