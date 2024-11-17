Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Boxing Club had their second show of the 2024-25 season last Saturday at The Drill Hall, where 15 of the club’s boxers represented Horsham in another entertaining evening of amateur boxing.

Also having success last weekend for Horsham Boxing Club was Marco Fatehnia who travelled to Wales to compete in the semi-finals of the National Championships.

Marco faced a tough opponent, Sean Bolger, from the home soil. In the first round, Marco was finding his range and working out his opponent. Knowing he had to step it up, he began putting his combinations together in the second round, firing solid punches and using his footwork to get in and out of range.

Going into the final round and with Bolger looking to tire, Marco took over and was landing clean punches and making the Welsh boxer miss. At the final bell, Marco was awarded the victory by unanimous decision and progresses to the national finals next weekend.

Getting the show off to a great start in skills contests, where no winner is declared, were Horsham Boxing Club’s junior boxers Lily Haiyum, Jayden Lawless, Rocco Hunt and Preston Irving. At just 10 years old, Jayden Lawless showcased his skills in front of his home crowd in his second skills contest, facing Tommy Hutchinson of BN1 Boxing. Jayden put on a great display of boxing and put his hard work to practice.

Also just 10 and stepping into the ring in his first skills contest was Rocco Hunt and his opponent Niall Watson of Crawley ABC. Raring to go, Rocco showed his hard work, using his footwork and working his jab well against the taller Niall Watson. Both boxers put on a great performance and rightfully both had their hands raised at the final bell.

Facing a more experienced opponent from Hoddesdon BC, Lily Haiyum gave a great account for herself as she took on Amelia Cover in her first skills bout. Lily continued to press forward for three rounds, as both girls had their hands raised at the end.

Also facing good opposition from Hoddesdon was Preston Irving who was having his second skills bout. Preston showed some great skill and punch selection, landing some great combinations and is now looking forward to having his first scoring contest soon.

First up for Horsham BC in a scoring bout was John Scarborough, facing Oliver Ball of Triple A. Johnny began the first round firing fast flurries and moving his feet to glide around the ring. In the second and third, Johnny began to tire and Ball put the pressure on. After three rounds of boxing, Ball was declared the winner.

Next to represent Horsham was Bodyn Cirillo, up against Kye Price-Nayee of Fight Hub Felbridge. Recently coming off a win in his first bout, Bo was feeling confident and started fast from the first bell. Bo continued to press forward and pressure his opponent in the second round and in the final round after two standing-8 counts in the same round, the referee stopped the contest, declaring Bo the winner by RSC (ref stops contest).

Frazer Hodgson was up next, facing John Michael Butler of Counter Punch ABC. Frazer began the first round using his slick footwork landing solid combinations as Butler tried to land shots of his own. In the second round, Frazer was putting the pressure on his opponent and after two standing-8 counts, the referee was forced to stop the contest, making Frazer the winner by RSC.

Next to represent Horsham was John Jack Ockendon in a rematch with Riley Topley of Maidstone ABC. In the first round, John Jack landed clean punches and was moving off well to make his opponent miss. In the second, Topley looked to up the pressure and in the final round, both lads gave it their all. At the final bell, Topley was announced the winner by a 3-2 split decision.

Horsham Boxing Club’s Peyton-Marie Jeffery (Red) was next, facing this years National Development Champion Mallie Watson of Centurions. From the first bell, Red started fast, landing solid punches and pressing forward, giving her opponent a standing-8 count. The second and third rounds saw Red continue to apply the pressure and land powerful punches and Red was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Jude Thompson was next to represent the club, up against Brady Mitchell of Triple A. In the first round, Jude was putting his straight rear hand and left hooks to use, landing some solid eye catching punches. In the second round, Jude continued to fire but Mitchell started having his own success. After three rounds, Brody Mitchell was announced the victor.

Bailey Brown-Watts was next, facing Luke Parkin of Winchester ABC. In the first round, Bailey was working out his range against his taller opponent and at the end of the round, landed a solid rear hand which rocked his opponent. In the second round, Bailey looked to hurt his opponent landing solid punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest declaring Bailey the winner.

Yusuf Morgan was having his first bout against George Moogan from Moulescoomb Boxing. Yusuf showed tremendous heart and determination dealing with a bloodied nose to continue pressing forward and land solid eye catching punches. After three action packed rounds in what was a great bout, Yusuf was declared the winner by a split decision. Horsham’s Joel Phillips was next, facing Kai Daniel from Peckham ABC.

Using his reach, Joel kept it long and picked his punches well. Joel controlled the pace and range and after three rounds, was announced the winner by unanimous decision. Cameron Barrett was next to represent the club against Charles Whitney of Afewee Boxing Club. As the first bell sounded, Cam got straight to work landing devastating punches and pressuring the boxer from Brixton. Knowing he had his opponent hurt, Cam landed a solid rear hand, knocking Whitney down to the canvas. As he came to his feet, Cam forced the stoppage to be declared the winner by first round RSC.

In the last bout of the evening, Johnhenry Keet faced Elias Awuah from Peckham ABC. As the first round started, Johnhenry landed some solid punches but Awuah looked to counter and as the taller boxer, he was trying to use his range in the second round. In the final round, Johnhenry forced the pace and fired combinations. After three rounds, Awuah of Peckham was announced the winner by split decision.

Horsham BC thanked everyone for the support and all involved in helping the show run smoothly. Thanks went to Lifespring Church for allowing the club to continue with the show at The Drill Hall.

Well done to all of the boxers who stepped in the ring and thank you to the travelling clubs and coaches and the officials for their continued dedication.