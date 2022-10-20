Sussex heavyweight prospect Welch back in ring this weekend
Unbeaten Shoreham heavyweight Tom Welch is back in action this Saturday when he takes on durable Mexican Jorge Sevilla Acosta at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth.
Its Welch’s first outing since early June when he outpointed Jake Darnell in Glasgow to extend his unbeaten run to 7 wins.
The 27-year-old’s father and manager, former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Scott, highlighted how frustrating the last few months have been for the highly rated fighter.
“Tommy’s only fought twice in 11 months which is not ideal, we’ve had a number of dates fall through, but we’re not alone there’s a lot of young fighters out there simply not getting out. It’s put the game plan back almost 12 months, we had hoped to be looking at British title fight at this point but circumstances have worked against us, but its actually hardened our resolve and Tommy goes to Bournemouth knowing that an impressive showing will hopefully see a TV date on Sky before the end of the year.
“That doesn’t mean we are taking Acosta lightly, there’s no such thing as a warm up fight, every fight is a learning curve, Tom’s Mexican opponent provides a real test, but after this we can are hoping we can get more exposure on the Sky platform, and then around this time next year that potential British title fight.”
Welch, who famously won his titles against the late James Oyebola on an unforgettable night at the Metropole in Brighton 27 years ago, has also indicated that early next year professional boxing will make a welcome return to Sussex with Tommy headlining a local show.
For fight tickets for this weekend please contact Jack Simpson 07904 896445, Darryl Bath 07478 608575 and Jake Clark 07513 429208.