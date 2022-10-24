Cheered on by a travelling support from Sussex of almost 100, 27-year-old Welch came out on top 58-56 on referee Lee Every’s scorecard and now he and his coach and father Scott look forward to another outing in November.

Speaking to the Herald and sussexworld.co.uk on Monday, Welch snr touched on the issue Tom has in his recovery from a broken right hand.

“It was a good performance against a decent opponent, these days with the Board (British Boxing Board of Control) very stringent about who they let fight in the UK. Acosta came to fight, and this was an education,” said Welch senior.

Tom Welch celebrates his points victory

“Tom held back from using the big right hand, clearly after the break its still at the back of his mind, but its to be expected, he was cautious and we didn’t see his full power, but we will do, he’s on the road back after injury, part of this fight was feeling good about himself and with the amazing support from Sussex that clearly was the case.”

Welch, now ranked in the WBC’s top 200 heavyweights and 15th in Great Britain hopes to be back in the ring within the month, with the possibility of a TV date on Sky.