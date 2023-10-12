Ten-year-old Frazer is latest off Horsham Boxing Club production line
The young Horsham Boxing Club member is another to take a bout at short notice and, like Peyton-Marie and John-Jack before him, he did not let the occasion fa him.
As the first bell sounded, Hodgson got straight on his toes, firing fast combinations, trying to find his range. He landed a stinging right cross which jolted young Topley’s head back and causes gasps from the crowd.
The ref asked Hodgson to tone down the power as it was a skills bout designed for the boxers to display what they have been learning in the gym.
The second round was quieter as both lads used the ring well and showed great footwork. Hodgson was using his long straight jab to good effect.
In the last round, Hodgson again came out fast, firing his own combinations and trying to press the Maidstone boxer. The ref had to again ask him to calm the pace. The one-minute rounds were over in a flash and at the end both lads had their hands raised.
Hodgson was all smiles after the contest and is eager to get out again.
Coach Ryan Brown said: “We couldn’t have been prouder with how well Frazer performed.
“Topley had already had a couple of skills bouts and Frazer looked as though he had been in there before with his calm composure. He has a bright future.”
This Saturday, Southern Counties champion Charlie Perry, faces old rival Kayden Scotney in the quarter-final rounds of the National Development Championships in Southampton.
Phelan Jeffery has a bye and progresses to the semis in Cannock a week later.
Noah Jolly will be competing in the NAGBC Championships at the end of the month, stepping up in opposition and to three three-minute rounds. He knows it is going to be tough going forward but he is raring to go.
