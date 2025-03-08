Watch as Brighton boxer Harlem Eubank embraces Tyrone McKenna in dressing room after brutal victory

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 8th Mar 2025, 02:48 BST

From enemies to friends - Harlem Eubank and Tyrone McKenna embraced after their fight at the Brighton Centre on March 7th.

The fight was broadcast live on Channel 5 and ended up being a fantastic showdown between two contrasting styles.

Harlem Eubank, now unbeaten in 21 fights continues to make a statement in the welterweight division.

Harlem Eubank forced the stoppage in the tenth round in the battle for the IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title.

From enemies to friends - Harlem Eubank and Tyrone McKenna embraced after their fight at the Brighton Centre on March 7th.

After dominating the fight and tension between the fighters in the build-up to this bout, there was friendship at the end of it all.

In the dressing room, after Eubank got the win, the pair embraced and showed respect to each other in a classy moment.

Watch the video above to see the interaction.

