Shoreham heavyweight Tommy Welch chalked up the 10th straight victory of his professional career with a clinical third round knockout of Mexican opponent Carlos Carreon in Bournemouth on Friday night.

Speaking to SussexWorld.co.uk, Welch’s father, manager and trainer former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Scott Welch said: “Carreon clearly came to survive, he was a tough opponent and you can only fight what’s in front of you. This was Tommy’s second fight in February and the improvement from his previous win was there for all to see.”

Pre-fight Welch senior had touched on effectively a lost year for his son due to a serious hand injury, but moving his resume into double figures is a huge step going forward.

Tommy Welch | Picture: Lawrence Lustig

“We don’t want to dwell on what’s happened just look forward now, we’ve clearly lost time and are not quite where we’d like to be at this point, but we will hopefully be there September/October time,” said Welch snr.

Welch’s next outing looks likely to be in April with the possibility of a TV date, as Tommy has attracted the attention of the boxing bosses at Sky TV.

One potential opponent is Newcastle-based heavyweight Steve Robinson, nicknamed Drago after the character in the Rocky films: “It will be a test and definitely a step up.”

Another possible future opponent is Johnny Fisher (The Romford Bull) but by then it could more than just bragging rights and a ‘W’ on the line.

“By the time September/October comes we want to be looking at a British title fight, Fabio Wardley is the current champion, but things move pretty fast and he might have moved up by then,” Welch added

“Johnny Fisher? It’s clearly a fight the boxing public would want to see, even more so with a strap up for grabs, so who knows? Let’s wait and see, but after the injury setback the momentum is rebuilding at pace.”