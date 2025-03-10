West Sussex boxer wins undercard fight live on Channel 5
The Sussex boxer made it his 16th victory in front of his fans as he faced Vaclav Pejsar. The bout was part of the Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna undercard which was shown live on Channel Five.
The Sussex fighter dominated the bout, but couldn’t get the KO on this occasion.
Speaking after his win with Sussex World Tommy Welch said: “It was a nice, solid boxing lesson.
"I realised he was a tough kid. He knew his pacing very well. I hit him with some good shots. He was there for the taking. I just didn't manage the timing.
"I just showed a bit of my boxing skills, hitting and moving. I sat there a couple of times too…
"When I go back and analyse it, I'll put them things right and move on.”
Tommy Welch also praised the home support he received, adding: “Here (Brighton) is fantastic… The people put on a beautiful supporting performance tonight so I’m happy. It was cool.”