West Sussex boxer Max Wheeler showcased grit and determination in an electrifying performance as he emerged victorious in the Finals of the Alliance Novice Championships at Hayes Working Men’s Club.

Wheeler, who is from Bognor but is attached to Littlehampton-based Archie’s ABC, squared off against a seasoned opponent from Kings Gym in Kent in a high-stakes bout that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Both fighters weighed in at the agreed weight limit, preparing for what would be the 25th bout of an action-packed day. The anticipation was palpable as Wheeler and his opponent awaited their turn, building tension for what would prove to be one of the standout fights of the event.

As the bell rang, Wheeler wasted no time setting the pace, opening with sharp combinations to the head and body, aiming to establish an early upper hand. Despite the challenging experience of his opponent, Wheeler held his own, demonstrating strong defensive skills by evading most clean shots in the closely fought first round.

Max Wheeler - pictured with his coaches - triumphed in the Alliance Novice Championships final

The intensity only increased in the second round, with both boxers trading blows to both head and body in a fierce exchange. Neither fighter gave an inch, thrilling the audience with their relentless determination and skill.

But it was in the third and final round that Wheeler and his opponent truly pushed the boundaries of endurance. Displaying remarkable stamina and resolve, both fighters battled to the final bell, pushing their bodies and skills to the limit in a captivating finish.

As the judges rendered their decision, the tension in the room was electric. Wheeler was ultimately awarded the victory via a majority verdict, earning him the title of Class A under 71Kg Youth Novice Champion.

This hard-fought win marked a significant achievement in his burgeoning boxing career, and his triumph was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

For Wheeler, the championship victory stands as a testament to his dedication, skill, and fighting spirit. Fans and coaches alike are eager to see what lies ahead for this promising young boxer as he continues to make his mark in the boxing world.

Archie’s ABC is based at The Littlehampton Academy and welcomes people of all abilities. Training is on a Tuesday and Thursday, 6pm-7pm juniors (11-16s) and 7pm-8pm for those 17 and over.