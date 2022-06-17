Wick kickboxer scoop national medals - but now face different challenge

The Wick-based club picked up two silvers and two bronze medals at the ICO British Open Championships.

They took several fighters aged from 14 to 48 up to The Chase Leisure Centre in Cannock, Staffordshire, for the championships.

All of them competed in the ring and there were some close decisions – and Kaminari bosses said they were massively proud of everyone who went up there and stepped into the ring.

Kaminari members at the British championships

"They showed fantastic technique and composure,” said the group’s Karl Lobley. "We'd like to thank all the friends and family who came up to support too. And also Matt Robinson (Head Coach), Gemma and Shyanne for coaching everyone throughout the day.”

Now the club face a different sort of challenge – the hunt for a new home. Lobley explained: “We had been based in Titan Storage for apbout 10 years, in which time the club have grown and moved three times within the facility.

“Unfortunately, the new owners no longer wanted us there, so we've had to look for a new home.

"For the past week and the foreseeable future, we have been based in St Mary's Church Hall, which is a fantastic space temporarily and we are very grateful to the Church for accommodating us.

Kaminari members shone at the British championships

“However, we really want a place of our own again, or one we can call home.

"This could be part of a unit, the upstairs of a unit or within a bigger space, ideally somewhere we can leave the mats and equipment out and where we can set up the ring again.

"We've had a couple of approaches from other clubs, which has been fantastic and supportive, but to make class schedules work hasn't been easy and at present we've been unable to move forward with that.

“We're a family orientated gym where adults and children train together and we've had a huge impact on some of those that have come to us who have anxiety, autism and ADHD issues.”