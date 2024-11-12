Brewer head secures important point on the road

Alex Brewer headed an 88th minute equaliser to earn Burgess Hill Town FC a point in a 1-1 draw away at fourth placed Margate a result that keeps the Hillians in fifth place – just inside the play offs.

Ibrahim Olutade had the first chance of the game in the eighth minute, but his shot was straight at Hill stopper Slav Huk.

Chris Whelpdale struck a shot well but Tom Wray, the Gate keeper, hangs on to it with a couple of Hillians lurking for a rebound. On 25 minutes lovely play down the left sees Brannon O’Neill whip a cross into Whelpdale whose header is saved by Wray.

At the other end Hill give the ball away and suddenly a ball in behind sees danger man Olutade bearing down on goal, his shot gets deflected for a corner. Minutes later Margate cross to the right and the ball drops to a home shirt but he wallops a left footed effort that is always rising.

On the stroke of half time Whelpdale has a shot from 20 yards that flies over the bar as the even half ended goalless.

Five minutes into the second period saw a good chance for the Hill as Nathan Cooper plays a great ball through to Ollie Davies who sets up Ben Pope who shot over.

Margate took control from then and nearly opened the scoring. Max Walsh saw his low hard drive hit a post in 54th minute. Five minutes later, Walsh saw his shot pushed away by Huk and the follow-up shot blocked too. Walsh then had another effort after 66 minutes, but pushed this one wide.

On 71 minutes the hosts took the lead and it had been coming. A period of extended pressure and lots of set pieces wears the Hill down as Olutade pounces to tap home from a scramble. Margate kept the pressure up and Ben Greenhalgh saw a shot fizz just wide of the top corner.

With just two minutes remaining the Hill got an equaliser with a brilliant move. Hamish Morrison gets in behind and stands up a gorgeous cross which sub Alex Brewer rises and thumps home a header into the top corner.

That goal made it 10 unbeaten and 1 defeat in 14 and the Hillians now have another massive game this Saturday when we face Sheppey United at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium.

Hill: Slav Huk, Reggie Ward, Hamish Morrison, Brannon O’Neill (Noah Hoffman 70), Nathan Cooper, Alex Malins, Stefan Vukoje, Kieran Rowe, Ben Pope (Joe Overy 54), Chris Whelpdale, Ollie Davies (Alex Brewer 81). Subs not used: Elliott Bresciani and Marcus Allen.