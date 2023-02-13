Bridges Battle for Draw

Three Bridges drew 2-2 at home to Cray Valley PM in their latest Isthmian League South East Division outing.

Three Bridges in action recently at Littlehampton Town | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Bridges had to defend stoutly as vCray Valley attacked constantly in the second half. But, whilst their passing and speed earned them praise from the home supporters, their finishing let them down on a number of occasions.

Brannon O’Neill tried an audacious long range effort inside the first minute before being influential for his side’s opener after eleven minutes. His corner came to Curtis Gayler, whose shot was blocked, but the ball came back to O’Neill, who delivered a perfect cross to the far post for BILLY IRVING to rise above everyone else to head past Chris Lewington in the Cray goal.

Hassan Ibrahiym was just wide five minutes later as the visitors upped the tempo, but they couldn’t break down the home defence until the 31st minute when Ibrahiym danced his way through in the box only to be brought down by Joe Tennant. IBRAHIYM took the spot kick himself and gave Mitch Bromage no chance.

But it was Bridges who restored their lead two minutes before half time with a trademark free kick from CURTIS GAYLER, who looks odds on to score every time Bridges get a free kick in these positions.

Cray though dominated much of the second half with the influential Daniel Bennett twice shooting just wide. They continued to attack well but a mixture of average finishing and stubborn defence kept them at bay until the 82nd minute. A goalmouth scramble looked to be in Bridges’ favour until an overhead kick fell nicely for MITCHELL NELSON.

Brian Villavicencio then had an effort blocked as Bridges briefly threatened to get a winner, whilst a bad miss in added time by Adam Coombes summed up Cray’s recent dip in form. A head injury to Billy Irving, also in added time, led to him being stretchered off, but thankfully he looked okay in the clubhouse after the match.

Bridges Man of the Match - Billy Irving.

Bridges have two home games in quick succession with the visits of Chichester City this Saturday (18th) and Sevenoaks Town next Tuesday (21st).

Bridges : M.Bromage, D.Ferreria, B.Irving (G.Ashley, 90+2), T.Bromage, J.Tennant, B.Villavicencio, C.Gayler (J.Stone, 79), B.O’Neill, N.Leighton (C.Lawson, 89), K.Pamment, M.Wilson.Unused Subs. - L.Anderson, H.Woollard.Booked - O’Neill (29), Leighton (36), Tennant (66).