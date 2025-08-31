Bridges bow out of FA Cup despite brave performance

Three Bridges fell to a 2–0 defeat at home to Walton & Hersham in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup, bowing out of the competition despite a committed and spirited display at Jubilee Field.

Three Bridges 0–2 Walton & Hersham

FA Cup First Qualifying Round – Saturday, August 30

Match Report by Robert Nastase

Hayden Velvick goes past a Walton & Hersham player

Bridges went into the tie eager to respond after a disappointing Bank Holiday defeat at Broadbridge Heath, but faced a tough test against a Walton side sitting third in the league above and widely tipped for promotion.

The visitors nearly struck early, capitalising on a loose pass in the third minute, but Rogalski’s attempted lob over Sam Roberts dropped just over the crossbar. It was a sluggish opening from Bridges, who took time to settle into the match. However, once they did, they steadily grew in confidence and ended the half strongly.

Chances came late in the first period, with Reece Hallard going closest after his low effort looked destined for the corner, only for visiting keeper Barker to produce an outstanding save to tip it wide. Despite a bright finish to the half, Bridges were left frustrated with the score still level at the break.

The second half began in nightmare fashion, as Walton & Hersham broke the deadlock within a minute of the restart. Although Roberts did well to keep out the initial shot, Johl Powell reacted quickest to tuck home the rebound.

Reece Hallard v Walton & Hersham

Bridges responded well to the setback and enjoyed long spells of pressure. They thought they had a route back into the game when Kevin Rivera was brought down inside the box, but the referee waved away the appeals to the disbelief of the home crowd.

Just moments later, at the other end, Josh Hallard’s challenge was penalised and a penalty was awarded to Walton. Anis Nuur stepped up and calmly converted to double the visitors’ lead.

Despite continued pressure from Bridges in the final stages, there was no way back, and the final whistle confirmed their exit from this year’s FA Cup.

While the result was disappointing, there were plenty of positives to take from the performance — with Bridges more than holding their own for long spells against strong opposition.

Charlie Bennett rises high against Walton & Hersham

Three Bridges FC: Roberts, Bull, Neathey, Irving, Ferreira, Adeyinka, Woollard, R. Hallard, Velvick, Rivera, Bennett. Substitutes: J. Hallard (on for Bull, 66’), Fisher (on for R. Hallard, 66’), Leighton (on for Woollard, 76’), Ojo (on for Ferreira, 88’).

Next Fixtures

Friday, September 5 – FA Trophy away at Ascot United

Tuesday, September 9 – League home vs Sheppey United

Ade Adeyinka v Walton & Hersham

Player of the Match: Kevin Rivera

A constant attacking outlet throughout, Rivera put in a tireless display and was unfortunate not to win a penalty in the second half. His creativity and drive were key to much of Bridges’ best play.