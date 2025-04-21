Bridges bruised at Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bridges suffered an Easter Monday humbling at Burgess Hill Town, as the hosts comfortably ran out 4-0 winners in front of a near 900 crowd at Leylands Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Hayden Neathey had miraculously cleared a goal bound shot off the line, but Harry Lawson followed up to power in the opener.

Bridges woke up from that early shock, with Reece Hallard having several first-half chances cutting in from the left-hand side, but Slav Huk in the Burgess Hill goal made a series of good saves to deny him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Hill who got the second goal of the game in the 37th minute. The home side moved the ball nicely from left to right, Morrison crossed in low, and Stefan Vukojie struck a fierce shot into the corner of the net.

Reece Hallard receives some close attention from a Burgess Hill defender

The game was killed off as contest just ten minutes after half-time. Vukojie capitalised on Will Tillman spilling a low cross and stabbed in at the back post to claim his second goal of the game.

Bridges had to see out the last 20 minutes of the game with ten men after Ben Holden was shown a straight red card. It was an off-the-ball incident that the referee didn’t spot, but the linesman claimed to see a kick out from Holden, and he was sent for an early shower.

Hill made the man advantage count towards the end and extend their lead to 4-0. Harry Lawson grabbed his second goal of the game as the Bridges defence failed to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One positive in defeat was the three U18s who finished the game on the pitch together, with Charlie Bradly, George Falzon and Connor Hayden-Pickering all getting valuable minutes.

Hayden Neathey in action for Three Bridges

Bridges: Tillman, Ferreria (Hayden-Pickering 56), Bull (Bradly 80), Woollard (C), Luer, J Hallard, R Hallard, Neathey (Irving 87), Holden, Velvick (Falzon 69), Fisher (Matthews 72).

Booked: Holden 53, R Hallard 69.

Sent-Off: Holden 71.

Bridges Man of the Match – Hayden Velvick