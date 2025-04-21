Bridges bruised at Burgess Hill

By Chris Irving
Contributor
Published 21st Apr 2025, 21:21 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 09:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bridges suffered an Easter Monday humbling at Burgess Hill Town, as the hosts comfortably ran out 4-0 winners in front of a near 900 crowd at Leylands Park.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Hayden Neathey had miraculously cleared a goal bound shot off the line, but Harry Lawson followed up to power in the opener.

Bridges woke up from that early shock, with Reece Hallard having several first-half chances cutting in from the left-hand side, but Slav Huk in the Burgess Hill goal made a series of good saves to deny him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was Hill who got the second goal of the game in the 37th minute. The home side moved the ball nicely from left to right, Morrison crossed in low, and Stefan Vukojie struck a fierce shot into the corner of the net.

Reece Hallard receives some close attention from a Burgess Hill defenderReece Hallard receives some close attention from a Burgess Hill defender
Reece Hallard receives some close attention from a Burgess Hill defender

The game was killed off as contest just ten minutes after half-time. Vukojie capitalised on Will Tillman spilling a low cross and stabbed in at the back post to claim his second goal of the game.

Bridges had to see out the last 20 minutes of the game with ten men after Ben Holden was shown a straight red card. It was an off-the-ball incident that the referee didn’t spot, but the linesman claimed to see a kick out from Holden, and he was sent for an early shower.

Hill made the man advantage count towards the end and extend their lead to 4-0. Harry Lawson grabbed his second goal of the game as the Bridges defence failed to clear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One positive in defeat was the three U18s who finished the game on the pitch together, with Charlie Bradly, George Falzon and Connor Hayden-Pickering all getting valuable minutes.

Hayden Neathey in action for Three BridgesHayden Neathey in action for Three Bridges
Hayden Neathey in action for Three Bridges

Bridges: Tillman, Ferreria (Hayden-Pickering 56), Bull (Bradly 80), Woollard (C), Luer, J Hallard, R Hallard, Neathey (Irving 87), Holden, Velvick (Falzon 69), Fisher (Matthews 72).

Booked: Holden 53, R Hallard 69.

Sent-Off: Holden 71.

Bridges Man of the Match – Hayden Velvick

Related topics:Burgess Hill Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice