Bridges hold firm for impressive away win at Ashford

Three Bridges continued their strong start to the Isthmian South East League campaign with a well-earned 2–1 win away at Ashford United on Tuesday night, though a dramatic finish meant they were made to work for it.

First-half goals from Charlie Bennett and Noel Leighton gave the visitors a deserved lead at the break, and despite a tense period of stoppage time, Bridges held on to secure all three points and move up to second in the table.

Bridges started on the front foot and took the lead after just 11 minutes. Noel Leighton’s pressing forced a turnover high up the pitch, and his pass released Kevin Rivera. While Rivera’s shot was parried, Charlie Bennett was alert to slot home the rebound.

The visitors continued to dominate, forcing a string of corners, and were only denied a second by a brilliant goal-line clearance from Bryan Villavicencio during a rare Ashford counter.

Controversy followed in the 39th minute when Josh Hallard’s cross was spilled into the net by the home goalkeeper – only for the assistant referee to flag for a questionable offside.

Bridges got their reward before the break. In first-half stoppage time, Hayden Velvick broke down the right and delivered a low cross that fell to Leighton, who calmly made it 2–0.

Bridges managed the second half with composure, limiting Ashford to few real chances. Defender Hayden Neathey delivered a standout performance, keeping Ashford striker Gary Lockyer quiet throughout.

A goal-line clearance from Sam Bull in the 94th minute looked to have sealed the win – but Lockyer pulled one back for Ashford in the 97th minute to set up a nervy finish.

Then came the game’s defining moment: in the 98th minute, Louis Collins’ overhead kick seemed destined for the top corner, only for goalkeeper Sam Roberts to produce a stunning fingertip save onto the crossbar – a clear contender for save of the season.

📊 Match Summary:

Goals:

Bennett (11’)

Leighton (45+2’)

Three Bridges Line-up:

Roberts, Hallard, Bull, Neathey ⭐, Ferreira, Villavicencio (79’ Holden), Adeyinka (64’ Woollard), Rivera, Velvick, Bennett (95’ Irving), Leighton (79’ Fisher)

Player of the Match:

Hayden Neathey – Outstanding defensively and even stepped up as team bus driver for the trip to Kent. A performance to remember.