Bridges snatch late point as Hallard strikes to deny Bulls

With just two minutes of normal time remaining, Bridges snatched a point that was deserved overall, although their visitors from Jersey gave a performance that belied their indifferent League position in the bottom half of the table.

Tuesday 14th October 2025. Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division

Three Bridges 2 Jersey Bulls 2. (h-t : 0-1)

Referee : Thomas Price

Reece Hallard secured a point for Bridges with a late equaliser.

Bridges looked out of touch in the first half and weren’t helped by a clumsy challenge that led to them conceding after just thirteen minutes, JAMES QUEREE thumping home from the spot.

Jersey grew in confidence as the half progressed with the home defence looking uncharacteristically shaky at times. But the second half was a different story with Bridges equalising after 56 minutes. It was an inspired substitution as Kevin Rivera had only been on the pitch for five minutes before a lovely cross to the near post was bravely headed home by NOEL LEIGHTON. And he could have had another minutes later but shot wide from Hayden Velvick’s cross.

Against the run of play Jersey restored their lead after 68 minutes with a delightful curler from LORNE BICKLEY, the ‘curse’ of the Manager of the Month Award for Jamie Crellin looking set to strike!

Rivera had a drive well held by Bulls keeper Euan Van Der Vliet as Bridges at last started to dominate, Jersey picking up a string of bookings as their frustrations grew. But just as a first defeat in nine games threatened, a bit of magic by the impressive Ade Adeyinka created an opening for REECE HALLARD to hit a wickedly swerving shot beyond the keeper to keep his side on the heels of League leaders AFC Croydon Athletic.

Bridges Man of the Match - Hayden Velvick.

Bridges : S.Roberts, D.Ferreira, J.Hallard, S.Bull, H.Neathey, B.Villavicencio (K.Rivera, 51), N.Leighton, R.Hallard, A.Adeyinka, H.Velvick (N.Ghannam, 66), C.Bennett.

Bridges now face two away games, firstly at Herne Bay this Saturday and then at VCD Athletic next Tuesday (21st).