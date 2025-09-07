Bridges stumble as Ascot gallop through in FA Trophy

Ascot United 2 Three Bridges 0

Friday 5th September 2025

FA Trophy First Qualifying Round

Match Report by Tom Coleman-Fry

The home side setup to frustrate Bridges normal passing game, and this succeeded after just 3 minutes. Woollard was caught on the ball in midfield, Roberts was miles off his line, and JAHEIM KAMARA took full advantage.

And it was JAHEIM KAMARA who doubled Ascot's lead on 15 minutes. The ball was deflected off the wall from a free-kick and the Ascot striker reacted the quickest to the loose ball to bag his second goal of the game.

Bridges seemed shell shocked and did not get into the game until the half hour mark. Leighton, Velvick and Hallard had chances before the break, but could not find a way past Kie Plumley in the Ascot goal.

Bridges huffed and puffed in the second-half, dominating the ball, with Leighton and substitute Fisher having the best chances, but still Kie Plumley parried shots away.

A Reece Hallard missed penalty in the 90th minute summed up the match for Bridges; you just know when it's not going to be your night...

Bridges get back to league action and are at home in the next three games against Sheppey United (9th), AFC Whyteleafe (13th) and Jersey Bulls (16th).

Bridges team: Roberts, Ferreria, Woollard (c) (Villavicencio 58), Bull, Leighton, Rivera (Bennett), R Hallard, Adeyinka, Velvick (Fisher 64), Irving.

Unused subs: J Hallard, Holden

Booked: Irving 45+, Woollard 57, Bull 90, Leighton 90+

Bridges MOM: Billy Irving

1 . Contributed Captain, Harvey Woollard rises high against Ascot United Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Billy Irving wins a tackle against Ascot United Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Noel Leighton wins a header v Ascot United Photo: Submitted