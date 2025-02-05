Bridges winning run ends at Merstham

After six successive victories, Three Bridges fell at Merstham on a cold Tuesday evening

Tuesday 4th February 2025 Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division

Merstham 3 Three Bridges 2

Referee : Shawn Barclay

Bridges’ run of six successive wins came to a halt on a cold Tuesday evening, and yet they had been the better side for most of the first half and led 2-1 at the interval.

But they had to hit back after conceding in the very first minute when Emmanuel Robe for one got the better of Josh Hallard on the left and provided the perfect cross for KORREY HENRY to head home the first of a well earned hat trick on the night.

Bridges looked set to level after twenty minutes when Kevin Rivera did well to lay the ball off for Reece Hallard, chose shot was goalbound until a defender cleared off the line.

Bridges were dominating without really testing former keeper James Shaw, but just as half time loomed, HAYDEN VELVICK spun onto a loose ball and drove home. And there was still time for Noel Leighton to set up HARVEY WOOLLARD to calmly sidefoot home for an unexpected interval lead.

Merstham came out looking sharper after the break and in HENRY they had the game’s most dangerous player. Ha forced Finn Holter to an early save before latching on to a low cross from the right on 55 minutes for the equaliser.

Three minutes later he set up Finlay Johnson for what looked a sure goal until somehow it hit the post, but HENRY himself was not to be denied as he took a through ball in his stride to hit a 77th minute winner.

Bridges meanwhile were left to rue an offside decision against Laighton after Shaw had spilled Josh Hallard’s brilliantly struck free kick. But all good things come to an end, and Bridges must quickly get back to winning ways.

Bridges Man of the Match – Sam Bull.

Merstham : J.Shaw, O.Khinda, H.Murphy, M.Drage, D.Gunner, C.Lutonadio (L.Lewis, 46), C.Greenwood, F,Johnson (H.Pointing, 90+5), B.Wilson, E.Robe (O.Lawai, 75), K.Henry (A.Brown, 90+2). Unused Sub. – J.Barber.

Booked : Johnson (34), Lutonadio (41), Lewis (81), Greenwood (90+1).

Bridges : F.Holter, S.Bull, B.Holden (C.Hayden Pickering, 83), H.Neathey, J.Hallard, B.Villavicencio, H.Velvick, H.Woollard, N.Leighton, K.Rivera (I.Noguera Leon, 77), R.Hallard.

Unused Subs. – D.Ferreira, G.Falzon, T.Freeman.

Booked : Leighton (26).