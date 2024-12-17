Bridgeview Judo National triumph!

At the 2024 British Judo Championships, held at Warwick University, Bridgeview Judo had two players representing the club.

Both players had tough draws to contend with in their weight categories and despite a strong start, both lost their first bout. Undeterred, and now with a more difficult path to medals ahead, they went into their next fights with more concentration and showed the skills they have both become known for on the local judo circuit. In a twist of fate, after several winning fights, both Oran and George came up against the same players they had in their first match later in the contest order. Oran, undaunted by the player, made short work of him with an excellent ippon score to take the win. Now buoyed by his win, he went on to the bronze match and secured the medal with an excellent fight. George also had to refight his first opponent, and in this match, made short work of the player, taking him into the bronze match. The player he faced here was not an easy opponent and gave George a tough run. Despite this, George used varied tactics and looked strong against his opponent. However, when the other player managed to throw him, initially it was thought the match was lost, but it quickly became evident George’s opponent had used an illegal technique and as such, was disqualified, giving George the win and a well-deserved bronze!