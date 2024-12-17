Bridgeview Judo National triumph!
Oran McGowan and George Armstrong travelled to Warwick at the weekend to represent Bridgeview and their associate clubs, Westerleigh and Kin Ryu, in the Pre-Cadet and Cadet (respectively) National Judo Championships. This event attracts the best judoka from across the United Kingdom and is a strongly contested event. Winning a medal at this event ensures players are heading towards England Judo development pathways and further recognition of their skill and dedication to the sport of judo.
Both players had tough draws to contend with in their weight categories and despite a strong start, both lost their first bout. Undeterred, and now with a more difficult path to medals ahead, they went into their next fights with more concentration and showed the skills they have both become known for on the local judo circuit. In a twist of fate, after several winning fights, both Oran and George came up against the same players they had in their first match later in the contest order. Oran, undaunted by the player, made short work of him with an excellent ippon score to take the win. Now buoyed by his win, he went on to the bronze match and secured the medal with an excellent fight. George also had to refight his first opponent, and in this match, made short work of the player, taking him into the bronze match. The player he faced here was not an easy opponent and gave George a tough run. Despite this, George used varied tactics and looked strong against his opponent. However, when the other player managed to throw him, initially it was thought the match was lost, but it quickly became evident George’s opponent had used an illegal technique and as such, was disqualified, giving George the win and a well-deserved bronze!
In all but their first fights, both George and Oran did not have a score against them in the competition, a fantastic achievement for them both.
The club are also very pleased to announce George’s elevation to the grade of 1st Dan (black belt), an incredible achievement for the young man after only a few years training, but his dedication and hard work have certainly paid off. The club is looking forward to seeing what 2025 brings for both these players and the rest of the club.