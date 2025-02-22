A trio of Bridgeview Judo Club players headed to Worthing to compete in the Sussex Minors event.

Lewes Bridgeview Judo were very pleased with the efforts and results for their trio, who all competed.

Amelija Andruse competed throughout the day with her now very familiar determination and skill. She made short work of all her opponents, including one rather tricky competitor.

Winning all her fights and securing a well deserved gold medal, the club are very pleased with this plucky fighter's development.

Alekss Andruss had a rather more difficult day than his older sister, coming up against some very tough opponents in his group.

Despite some really impressive defense, and some very good attacks, Alekss was not able to secure the wins he wanted. However his efforts did not go unrewarded and he came away with a well deserved bronze medal.

Louie Hanna had a fantastic start to his day, winning his first fight in emphatic style. Further fights proved more challenging, but Louie kept on fighting hard in his typically tenacious manner, and was able to secure an excellent win in his final match to secure the bronze medal for his group.

All three players will now be focusing on the upcoming Sussex trials, as well as other local events.