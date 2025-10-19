Brilliant Bridges blow Bay away

Three Bridges bounced back emphatically from the frustrating 2–2 draw with Jersey Bulls by dismantling high-flying Herne Bay 4–1 on the Kent coast, reaffirming their promotion credentials and closing the gap at the top of the Isthmian South-East table.

Match Report by Robert Nastase

Herne Bay 1 Three Bridges 4

Isthmian South East Division

Ade Adeyinka picked up man of the match on Saturday despite a fantastic hatrick from Reece Hallard.

18th October 2025

Facing a Herne Bay side who had won four on the bounce and sat 5th in the table, Jamie Crellin’s men were tasked with producing a performance of real quality — and they delivered one of their finest first halves of the season.

The tone was set just two minutes in, as Reece Hallard produced a moment of individual brilliance, cutting in from the left and curling a stunning strike into the far corner — reminiscent of Arjen Robben at his peak. The early pressure continued and Bridges thought they had doubled their lead minutes later when Sam Bull turned in Ade Adeyinka’s rebound, only to be denied by the offside flag.

There was no stopping the visitors, though. On 10 minutes, Charlie Bennett unlocked the defence with a perfectly timed slide-rule pass, and Hallard made no mistake, lifting the ball delicately over the onrushing keeper for his second goal.

Reece Hallard scored a wonderful hatrick on Saturday

By the 15th minute, it was 3–0 — this time Ade Adeyinka took matters into his own hands, surging forward from midfield and unleashing a 25-yard rocket that flew past the helpless Joe Coleman.

Herne Bay’s first real threat came on 33 minutes when Rhys Wyborn fizzed a long-range effort narrowly wide, but Bridges weren’t done yet. In the 41st minute, Reece Hallard completed his hat-trick in ruthless fashion. Noel Leighton held the ball up smartly before releasing Charlie Bennett, whose pinpoint pass sent Hallard clear again. The finish was emphatic — blasted past the keeper to make it four.

But the hosts responded almost immediately, grabbing a goal back in the 42nd minute. Harvey Brand drove through the middle of the park virtually unchallenged before placing a low finish past Sam Roberts to make it 4–1 heading into the break.

Bridges managed the second half with maturity and calm. After withstanding early pressure, the introductions of Rivera and Ghannam gave the visitors renewed energy and attacking threat. Ghannam in particular came close on several occasions, and Bridges finished the stronger of the two sides.

In truth, the 4–1 scoreline flattered Herne Bay, with home goalkeeper Joe Coleman named their man of the match after making several key saves to prevent a more damaging result.

Bridges remain second in the table, but crucially cut the gap to leaders AFC Croydon to just one point, with a game in hand — which they’ll play this Tuesday away at VCD Athletic.

🔁 Three Bridges Line-up

Starting XI: Roberts, Ferreira (49’ Holden), Bull, Neathey, J. Hallard, Woollard (C), Adeyinka, Bennett (75’ Villavicencio), Velvick (73’ Ghannam), R. Hallard, Leighton (67’ Rivera)

Goalscorers:

R. Hallard (2’, 10’, 41’)

Adeyinka (15’)

Herne Bay – Brand (42’)

🔜 Next Fixtures

📅 Tuesday 21st October – VCD Athletic (A) – League

📅 Saturday 25th October – Crowborough Athletic (H) – League

⭐ Player of the Match: Ade Adeyinka

In a display packed with standout performers, including a hat-trick hero, it was the midfield general Adeyinka who edged the honours. Playing higher up the pitch, his relentless drive and thunderous 25-yard strike epitomised a commanding all-round performance.