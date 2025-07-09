Doubles duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool want to remind the home crowd that the British flag is still flying high as they took another step towards the Wimbledon title.

Cash – from Sussex – and Glasspool beat defending champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara 6-4 4-6 10-8 to continue their stellar run on grass that has seen them earn titles at Queen's and Eastbourne. Victory in front of a packed crowd on No.2 Court extended their winning run to 12 matches and booked their place in the semi-finals, where they will face Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. It means alongside Joe Salisbury in the mixed doubles final, they are the only British hopes remaining in the senior singles and doubles draws, something they were keen for people to remember. "I saw an article yesterday saying, 'All British hopes out of the Wimbledon draw' because [Cameron] Norrie lost and I was like there was actually three teams still in on the men's [doubles] side," said Glasspool. "Especially at Wimbledon, when you have so many Brits still in, to not highlight it. Okay singles is the main event but they could say 'but we still have these British pairs going'. "It is a bit annoying but it's nothing new. If you keep winning then maybe you get some more coverage and want to watch it themselves. "It's annoying that we keep having to play so many Brits all the time, it's like playing your friends down the local club. "It would be nice to have the British crowd all on your side, when it's two British pairs it's not as good an atmosphere because they don't really know who to get behind. It says a lot about where British doubles is right now, and it's a very good problem to have." Cash, based in Brighton but with familt links to Mid Sussex, and Glasspool were pushed all the way by fellow Brit Patten and his Finnish partner Heliovaara, with Cash fending off three match points to hold serve and set up a deciding tiebreak. The pair revealed there was no nerves in the difficult moments, with their recent strong form and record against their opponents imbuing them with the confidence that they would pull through. "Those are matches where it is easy to get a little bit nervous; full stadium, there's a lot on the line, playing friends, there's a lot going on, friends and family also watching," said Cash. "They are also defending champs which could easily be something in the back of your mind but we have played them a lot, practiced a lot but also beaten them every time we have played. "We always have that belief that when it comes to the tight moment we will find a way to get ourselves in front. "The confidence that we have built, especially over this grass period, really helps in those moments and keeps us calmer than we normally would be. We back ourselves as individuals and as a team." Cash and Glasspool are now just two matches away from completing an impressive hat-trick of titles on grass. They must first get past Granollers and Zeballos before thoughts can turn to a first Grand Slam final but the pair are now fearing nobody having defeated the defending champions. "They are probably one of the best teams in the draw, if not the best, being able to get over the line again against them, twice on the grass, speaks volumes," added Glasspool. "We are on 12 matches [unbeaten]; I have never done that in my life before. You get in that mindset that you expect to win even if it's completely delusional. "We are so used to it at the minute, and it takes the nerves out. We are coming up against one of the best teams in the world and we are expecting to win. Beating that team really solidifies what we already think."