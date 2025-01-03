Broadbridge Bears U9s celebrate as Royal Mail funds new kit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young footballers from Broadbridge Bears U9s have unveiled their brand-new kit, funded by Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids programme

Young footballers from Broadbridge Bears U9s are celebrating being awarded a grant for brand-new kits as part of Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids programme. The team received the funding as part of the company’s drive to support employees’ local grassroots teams and help young people get active.

The team was nominated for funding by Emma Murray-Loxley, the Executive Assistant to Royal Mail’s CEO whose husband coaches the team. Royal Mail’s logo now features on the back and sleeves of the players’ kits.

Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids was launched in response to many requests from colleagues across the country who want to help their local youth sports teams by funding new kit. Royal Mail and Parcelforce employees were encouraged to nominate their local grassroots youth sports teams to receive grant funding. 1,500 nominations were received, with successful clubs chosen randomly by region.

Broadbridge Bears FC was established in 1919 and is an FA 2-star accredited club. It currently provides football for over 300 players in 19 teams, from U7s to seniors. The club is represented in the Isthmian South East League, Southern Combination League, Horsham District Youth Football League, Mid Sussex Youth Football League and Sussex Women’s and Girls Football League.

Greg Sage, Royal Mail’s Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs and ESG, said: “Our 130,000 people are at the heart of their communities across the UK, and Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids gives colleagues the opportunity to show their support and help young people get active in their local area. Unwavering pride and passion, forging through all weathers, out in the community – grassroots sport has a lot in common with Royal Mail. This exciting new initiative brings the two together and we are delighted to be able to support the Broadbridge Bears.”

Jessian Randall, Broadbridge Bears U9s Coach, said: “I want to take a moment to say a huge thank you to Royal Mail for their generous support! Their sponsorship has provided the vital funding needed to supply essential kit and equipment. Grassroots football is more than just a game—it’s a place where kids grow, build friendships, and stay active, while bringing families and communities closer together. Sponsorships like this are vital for keeping our team going, directly supporting the health and wellbeing of our players. Community football is powered by volunteers, and without this kind of support, it simply wouldn’t be possible.”