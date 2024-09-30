Broadbridge Heath 1-0 Lancing: Narrow win for the Bears over Sussex rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadbridge Heath won the West Sussex derby at home to Lancing with a 10th minute goal from skipper Kyle Sim, a win that see the Bears move into the top half of the table.

For the match Heath manager Chris Simmons made four changes to his starting line-up with striker Ben Aubrey returning from injury having missed the previous six matches.

In a game of few chances the visitors started well winning successive corners but failing to trouble the Bears debutant goalkeeper Billy Eastwood, on loan from Crystal Palace.

At the other end Heath won a corner on the right, former Lancing striker Callum Dowdell took the resulting kick playing the ball long towards the far post, Owen Cranmer-Flynn returned the ball into the danger area where Sim pounced on the loose ball to smash a left foot shot from 6 yards into the bottom right corner for his second of the season.

Heath had a great chance to make it 2-0 from another Dowdell corner when the ball found its way to Sean Terry but the defender headed over the crossbar from close range.

The pace of the visitors attacking players were causing the Heath defence some problems but that final pass or shot at goal was lacking. Callum Brandon-Erskine tried his luck with a fierce shot from 25 yards which went straight to Eastwood who gathered comfortably and Knory Scott forced the Heath keeper into making a save on 28 minutes with another shot from distance but it remained 1-0 at the break.

Heath started the second half well with Ben Aubrey forcing the Lancing goalkeeper Alieu Seckar into making a brilliant point blank save but after that neither side created much.

Luke Robinson did have a great chance to level the score with 20 minutes remaining when a cross-field pass found its way to the Lancing striker but somehow he put the ball wide of the post and in the final minutes Matt Hay’s fierce shot from distance was deflected wide of the post but it remained 1-0 at the final whistle.

Simmo said afterwards: It was a scrappy game and we didn't really get going but again we have learnt how to win ugly, Lancing were a good young footballing side so a Win, 3 points and a clean sheet was a great result.

MOM: Sal Marino

Next up for the Bears is another home fixture when Sevenoaks Town visit the BodyMould Mattresses Community Stadium on Tuesday 1st October, Kick Off 7.45.

Team: Eastwood, Sim (Waddingham 78), Terry (Chesworth 84), Penfold, Bromage, Marino, Dowdell, Parmiter, Aubrey (Goldson 54), Evans (Hay 67) Cranmer-Flynn (Lemon 67).