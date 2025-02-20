Broadbridge Heath 1-5 Ramsgate - division leaders extend unbeaten run to 12 games

The visit of division leaders Ramsgate to The BodyMould Community Stadium came on the day manager Chris Simmons would complete 200 games in charge of Broadbridge Heath.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game started on a pretty even basis with Heath striker Mark Goldson having the first shot at goal and Ramsgate’s Joe Taylor forcing Heath goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield into making the first save of the night when he tipped the striker’s left foot shot from distance over the crossbar.

But it was The Bears who took the lead on 15 minutes when Louis Evans played the ball over the Rams defence allowing Callum Dowdell to run through the middle of the park and fire a right foot shot past Tom Hadler the Ramsgate keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath’s celebrations were short-lived though with the division leaders equalising 4 minutes later when a corner from the right was headed towards goal by Roarie Deacon, Hadfield made a superb save to push the ball up against the crossbar but Tijan Jadama reacted quickest to bundle the ball across the line to make it 1-1.

Luke Staight in action

The Rams took the lead 2 minutes later when Alfie Paxman broke away down the left and played the ball into Taylor 16 yards from goal and he struck a left foot shot into the bottom right corner out of Hadfield’s reach.

On 26 minutes the Rams added a third from another corner from the right, this time it was Jay Leader launching himself towards the ball at the far post to head home from close range.

In between those goals Heath lost their leading goal-scorer Mark Goldson to injury and 10 minutes before the break skipper Kyle Sim also departed through injury but it remained 1-3 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors dominated long periods of play in the second half with Louis Evans having Heath’s best chance on 60 minutes with a right foot shot from distance that flew just over the crossbar but the injuries continued with Evans departing shortly after and then Charlie Parmiter next to depart for Heath having only come on as a replacement for Sim.

Rams scored their fourth on 76 minutes when Jadama won the ball in the centre of midfield and played a diagonal pass down the left allowing Paxman to sprint away from the Heath defence and fire a low right foot shot past Hadfield.

The best goal was saved until last and deep into time added-on when Kai Garrett won the ball in the centre of midfield and advanced a few paces before spotting Hadfield off his line and playing a superb lob over the Heath keeper into the empty net to complete a very good day for the division leaders.

So 200 games now complete and Heath manager Chris Simmons will have his work cut out putting together a squad of players for his 201st game with the likes of Tad Bromage, Jamie Chesworth, Matt Penfold, Mason Doughty, Stan Berry and Jamie Buchanan already missing, he’ll be keeping his fingers crossed that tonight’s injuries are not too serious.

Team: Hadfield, Fuller, Terry, Marino, Sim (Parmiter 39 (Staight 63)), Peters, Dowdell, Napper, Goldson (Moteane 22), Hay (Barlow 85), Evans (Whitelaw 59).