An injury-ravaged Broadbridge Heath side took the short journey to local rivals Three Bridges for the first time since their new 3G pitch had been in use – and came away with a creditable 1-0 win that left them in a healthy ninth place.

Heath made four changes to the squad that faced Ramsgate last Tuesday after picking up more injuries, but welcomed Charlie Cranfield and Ethan Cumings from the U23s into the squad for the first time and gave young Portsmouth loanee Luke Staight a first start.

The home side started well and had the lion's share of possession without threatening the Heath goal.

Oli Leslie in action for Heath at Three Bridges

The first sight at goal for Heath was in the 8th minute when a Eugene Moteane corner tested the Bridges' stopper Tillman, who managed to tip it over the bar. It was Moteane again in the 12th minute, having his shot blocked after good work by Oli Leslie.

In the 18th minute, Bridges had the ball in the back of the Heath net through Noel Leighton from a Hallard cross, but there was a hand ball by Leighton in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

Bridges were having a lot of the ball but the Heath shape and defensive display were limiting Bridges to minimal threats and in the 36th minute a great counter attack by Heath should have put Heath 1-0 up. Leslie won the ball and released Staight down the right and he found Moteane in space. He ran through on goal and rounded keeper Tillman, only to see his shot blocked on the line by retreating midfielder Wollard.

Then, just as the half was finishing, some great pressing from Matt Hay forced an error and a quick break by Louis Evans running into the Bridges 18-yard box only to be brought down by Hanson for a Heath penalty. Up stepped experienced new signing Byron Napper to put Heath 1-0 up right on half time.

Bridges started the second half well and were looking dangerous through Hallard down the left hand side but again didn't force Hadfield into a notable save, Bridges had multiple corners that were defended really well by Heath.

In the 65th minute there was a rare counter attack by Oli Leslie for Heath as he broke free and drove towards the Bridges 18-yard box. His shot was blocked by a Hayden Neathey sliding challenge and out for a corner.

Bridges had their best chance to equalise late in the second half when Leighton got free and forced Hadfield into an excellent save to keep Heath in front and earn a hard fought three points away from Home.

MoM; Luke Staight

Heath boss Chris Simmons said afterwards: "With so many out injured and a change in our setup it was an excellent disciplined defensive display by us this afternoon."

Heath: Hadfield, Staight, Fuller, Terry, Peters, Dowdell (Frankland 78), Napper, Leslie, Hay, Evans, Moteane (Harrison 85), Barlow, Cranfield, Cummings.