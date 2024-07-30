Bronze for Lumber-Fry at National Track & Field Championships
Two weeks prior, the prestigious English Schools Track and Field Championships were also hosted at the iconic Commonwealth Stadium. The Nationals attracts talented young athletes from across England who have achieved the high - bar entry standards.
On paper, Fin Lumber - Fry (coached by Christopher Voice) was the slowest amongst the talented field in the 1500m. His strategy was to hold on to the pack as long as he could and to try to push through the field on the final lap. The strategy paid off and with 200m to go, Fin went from 5th position to 3rd clinching the bronze medal and a place on the podium. His position went hand in hand with a huge personal best time of 4mins 12seconds, placing him 17th in the UK rankings for the 1500m.
Eastbourne sprinter Nathan Burge (coached by Sue Keen) also competed at the event and earnt his position in the 300m final. Amongst a very competitive field he finished a respectable 7th in a time of 37.22 seconds.
