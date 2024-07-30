Bronze for Lumber-Fry at National Track & Field Championships

The National under 15/17 track & field championships took place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

On paper, Fin Lumber - Fry (coached by Christopher Voice) was the slowest amongst the talented field in the 1500m. His strategy was to hold on to the pack as long as he could and to try to push through the field on the final lap. The strategy paid off and with 200m to go, Fin went from 5th position to 3rd clinching the bronze medal and a place on the podium. His position went hand in hand with a huge personal best time of 4mins 12seconds, placing him 17th in the UK rankings for the 1500m.