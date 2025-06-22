Bumper Medal Haul for Eastbourne Rovers at Sussex Schools Champs

Eastbourne Rovers were well represented at the Sussex Schools Championship in Crawley, with 28 athletes competing for their Sussex area school teams. It proved to be a very successful day on the track and in the field leading to a bumper total of 16 medals, a Championship Best Performance and four athletes so far qualifying for the English Schools Championship at Birmingham in July.

In the sprints, Senior girl Caitlyn Spencer produced a superb double taking the 100m gold in 12.7 and 200m gold in 25.74. And having already achieved English Schools qualifying times for both events, hopes to be selected for her favourite – the 100m. Caitlyn was backed up by club-mate Aoife Cherrill who clinched 4th places in both races and was unlucky to be out of the medals.

Oscar Mizen benefited from his Inter 400m being a straight final, so was able to put maximum effort into his run. Leading from the start, he had to work hard right up the line, battling against the wind in the final straight, but securing the gold medal in 52.08. With a previous faster time of 50.9 he’s also achieved the qualifying standard for the English Schools Championships. Stanley Atkins also tackled the 400m for the first time and dipped under 60 secs.

Inter Nathan Burge opted for the 200m on this occasion and after a very relaxed run in the heat he soared into the gold medal position in the final recording 23.03.

George Armstrong-Smith: Inter 1500m winner in a Championship Best time of 4:00.36

In the Junior girls 100m, Kristi Prifti continues her undefeated run in school competitions enjoying comfortable wins in both her heat and then again in the final, securing the gold medal in a fantastic personal best of 13.04. And getting so close to the sub-13 seconds marker. Training partner Ayana Reid found herself in the fastest heat in the 200m and despite running a superb bend and holding on down the straight she just missed out on getting to the final.

The junior boys 100m featured a strong Eastbourne duo of Jesse Ogonedum and Daniel Suarez Biberle who both won their heats comfortably. In the final Daniel got a fast start, but Jesse started pulling away from the field. On the line it was a clear gold for Jesse (11.8) but second and third went to a photo finish, with the judges finally awarding Daniel (12.2) the bronze medal.

The middle-distance events then delivered a further six medals for Rovers. Inter Daisy Connor ran away from the rest of the field in her 800m, winning gold by a clear margin in a time of 2:13.58. With Chae Wai running a PB to finish in 7th place. Jonah Messer faced tough competition in his Inter 800m race, but battled well, finishing in 10th place. The Junior girls races featured some impressive athletes and Alicia Stone (800m) and Chyna Wai (1500m) showed real determination to finish 11th and 14th in their events.

The boys 1500m races brought plenty of excitement and delivered a clean sweep of gold medals for Rovers across all three age groups. First up was the Juniors where Byron Roberts showed his experience, leading the race from start to finish to earn the win. Teammate Josh Webster came through in 9th place. Next Inter George Armstrong-Smith had the race of his life. He took the pace on from the start and at the bell was part of a leading pack of three athletes.

Fintan Pearce: 3rd in Senior 1500m

The final lap saw the other two athletes stretch the pace in a bid to break clear, but George hung on, and as they came down the home straight and into the final 50m, he saw his chance for one last surge, pipping them both on the line to snatch the gold, setting a huge PB and new Championship Best time of 4:00.36.

Both Byron and George have also achieved English Schools qualifying times for this prestigious event held at the National Stadium in Birmingham next month. In the Senior race, training partners Fintan Pearce and Ilya Korchev enjoyed another exciting duel. This time it was Ilya who found the extra gear, storming to the gold medal in the final 400m, with Fintan just pushed into third place in the closing few metres.

In the 3000m Inter boy Fin Lumber-Fry showed his talent for this distance comfortably winning his gold medal, whilst Inter girls Raya Petrova and Freda Pearce battled the hot weather well to finish in 2nd and 4th, respectively.

Meanwhile in the centre field other Eastbourne athletes were in action. Josie Usher held onto her Championship title in the Inter High Jump, with a brilliant personal best of 1.51m which is practically equal to her own height!!

L-R: Oscar Mizen, Martha Simmons, Caitlyn Spencer, Jesse Ogonedum, Kristi Prifti, Ayana Reid, Daniel Suarez-Biberle

Sonny Crisp continues to collect gold medals in the Junior Shot Put achieving a very impressive distance of 12.11m, having come 7th the week before in the South of England championships throwing a new PB of 12.15m.

Martha Simmons is a talented all-round thrower who chose the Discus on this occasion. She dominated the Inter competition, throwing 26.95m to secure the gold, which is a great new personal best. Training partner Alisa McCutchan came 5th in her favourite event of the hammer with a distance of 26.45m.

All those who came first or second in their events were selected to represent Sussex at the South-East Inter-Counties Cunliffe Cup.