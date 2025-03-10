Burgess Hill Back to Hockey Ladies continue to improve
Burgess Hill Back to Hockey eleven v Burgess Hill 4s 9th March 2025 at the Triangle Result: 3-3
This has become a fun fixture with some lively play: although numbers were limited with the helpful 1s players and supporters away in Nottingham in the quarter finals of the National cup.
The 4s goal scorers were Isabella Franklin (1) and Katie Meares (2)
The B2H goal scorers were Cath Donovan (1) Becky Taylor (2)
4s Team: Caddye (Capt), Smith N, Griffiths, Norman, Franklin, Meares, Evatt, Webber, Vans Agnew
Back to Hockey eleven: Donovan (Capt), Young, Steely,Taylor, Frier, Bennett, Scott, Smith A, Bailey
Many thanks to Seb Bennett and Simon Evatt for umpiring.