Burgess Hill Back to Hockey Ladies continue to improve

By Wendy Caddye
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Burgess Hill Back to Hockey eleven v Burgess Hill 4s 9th March 2025 at the Triangle Result: 3-3

This has become a fun fixture with some lively play: although numbers were limited with the helpful 1s players and supporters away in Nottingham in the quarter finals of the National cup.

The 4s goal scorers were Isabella Franklin (1) and Katie Meares (2)

The B2H goal scorers were Cath Donovan (1) Becky Taylor (2)

B2H v Burgess Hill 4s - showing improvement
B2H v Burgess Hill 4s - showing improvement

4s Team: Caddye (Capt), Smith N, Griffiths, Norman, Franklin, Meares, Evatt, Webber, Vans Agnew

Back to Hockey eleven: Donovan (Capt), Young, Steely,Taylor, Frier, Bennett, Scott, Smith A, Bailey

Many thanks to Seb Bennett and Simon Evatt for umpiring.

