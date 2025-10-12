Burgess Hill back to winning ways in game of three red cards

Burgess Hill Town returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home victory over Hashtag United to secure an important three points and move up the Isthmian premier table.

Chris Whelpdale grabbed both goals to move up to second in the division’s goalscoring charts with seven league goals in nine games.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett started defender Jack Meeres, who joined the Hillians in the week from fellow premier division side Whitehawk, coming in for the suspended Josh Spinks.

Hill also included Whelpdale, George Vorster, Kieran Rowe, Martyn Box and Hamish Morrison back into the starting XI following the midweek Sussex Cup exit versus Broadbrisge Heath.

Burgess Hill Town's first goal v Hashtag | Picture: Phil Dennett

Hill started brightly but it was the visitors who had the first effort as a long throw was headed just over.

Hashtag were reduced to 10 men on 21 minutes as Joe Christou was given his marching orders. A bouncing ball was there to be won in the air, and Vorster got there before Christou, who made contact with Vorster’s head and was immediately sent off.

Six minutes later the Hillians took the lead as Box whipped in a free kick, Whelpdale flicked a head towards goal, it flicked the inside of the post and crossed the line. The keeper clawed it away but the assistant correctly gave the goal.

Hill pressed for a second and Bobby Price headed just over from a Whelpdale cross and just before the break the Hillians hit the woodwork twice as Whelpdale lept at the far stick and powered a header onto the bar. It dropped for Stefan Vukoje on the stretch who smashed it against the post.

It took just three minutes of the second half for the Hillians to double their lead as Vorster, electric all game, skinned his man again and whipped in a low cross and it’s cleared to Whelpdale who smashes it hard and low to double the lead.

Hill continued to have chances with Vorster being slipped in by Vukoje but he fires wide on his right. Box forced a good save from Jack Giddens in the United goal and Vorster went close again.

With seven minutes remaining there was a double sending off as Jason Ring and Box were both shown red following a scuffle. to make it 10 versus nine.

Vukoje went close in injury time and Alfie Mansell made a good save to preserve a clean sheet as the Hillians saw out the remaining minutes to claim all three points to send a big crowd of 737 home happy.

There’s no rest for the Hillians as they are on the road on Monday night (Oct 13) to Carshalton Athletic before hosting Whitehawk on Saturday for a Sussex derby.

Hill: Alfie Mansell, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Glen Rea, Jack Meeres (Ryan Worrall 73), Alex Malins, George Vorster, Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Ben Pope 79), Stefan Vukoje (Reggie Ward 88), Martyn Box. Subs not used: Marcus Allen & Brannon O’Neill.