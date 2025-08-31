Wokingham Town 1-5 Burgess Hill Town

Burgess Hill Town comfortably progressed into to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup after a 5-1 win over Wokingham Town in the 1st Qualifying Round.

There was to be no cupset in Berkshire and it was one way traffic in the first half as the Hillians were 4 up at the break against Wokingham who are two divisions below the Hill.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made four changes with Jaden Perez, Damien Theodore, Tom Chalaye and Ade Gbolahan all coming in to the starting XI.

Tom Chalaye

Hill started brightly and George Vorster was causing a few problems for the Wokingham defence and a burst from Vorster on the left created the first chance but Jaden Perez fired inches wide.

It took just five minutes for the visiting Hillians to take the lead as Bobby Price’s throw to Gbolahan saw the big forward knock it forward for Vorster to shoot low past the keeper.

The lead was doubled on ten minutes and again it was Vorster. Gbolahan found Chalaye who put Vorster through and he squeezed it into the corner of the net.

Wokingham had an effort at the other end through Ty Moorcroft but Roco Rees comfortably saved on 12 minutes.

Hill were forced into a change on 22 minutes after Damien Theodore was clattered and couldn’t continue and was replaced by Brannon O’Neill.

A minute later it was three as Chalaye got his name on the scoresheet when he turned the defender and rifled an effort home.

Before the break Chalaye got his second of the game. Hard work by Gbolahan on the right saw him then find Chalaye who’s shot goes under the keeper and in.

The second half continued in much the same way. Gbolahan should have scored early in the second half but the Hillians didn’t have to wait long for their fifth.

Gbolahan beat the keeper in the air and the ball fell for Chalaye who calmly lifted it over and into the net to complete his hat-trick.

It was nearly six on 55 minutes as Perez hit the post from a free kick and then soon after that half time sub Ryan Worrall saw the keeper off his line and he hit an effort from his own half but the keeper tipped it wide.

Hill made a couple more changes including Alex Brewer making his return from injury.

Wokingham hit a consolation with five minutes remaining as Ed Port scored and near the end Rees tipped a chance over.

It was the Hillians though who marched on as comfortable winners and can look forward to the draw on Monday morning.

Hill: Roco Rees, Hamish Morrison (Alex Brewer 79), Bobby Price, Jaden Perez, Marcus Allen, Josh Spinks (Ryan Worrall 46), George Vorster, Kieran Rowe (Harry Lawson 67), Ade Gbolahan (Ben Pope 67), Tom Chalaye, Damien Theodore (Brannon O’Neill 22). Not used: Martyn Box.