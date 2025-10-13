Burgess Hill Golf Centre Charity Day raises money for air ambulance

There was a fantastic turnout at Burgess Hill Golf Centre as 150 golfers took part in a charity day that raised vital funds for the Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) air ambulance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held under clear skies and in warm community spirit, raised an impressive total, bringing the Golf Centre’s overall contribution to the life-saving charity to £9,000. The centre’s manager, Bruce Whalley, expressed his delight.

“I’m really pleased with the day,” Bruce said. “It’s a great way to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of the work that the charity does. 91% of its funding comes from the public, so every pound truly makes a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nine-hole course was in top condition thanks to the hard work of Damon Roberts and his dedicated greenkeeping team. The challenge of the day included a tantalising £5,000 hole-in-one prize, which added an extra layer of excitement — and nerves — for those taking part.

The Golf Manager presenting a cheque to Air Ambulance KSS Charity

“The hole-in-one challenge certainly made a few knees wobble,” Bruce joked. “But it was all in great fun and for a very worthy cause.”

Golf Centre Director Mark Collins praised the event, highlighting the importance of supporting local charities that provide such essential services. “We’re proud to support Air Ambulance KSS. It’s a charity that helps save lives every single day, and we’re glad to play our part.”

The event marks another successful community effort for the Golf Centre, reinforcing its commitment to charitable giving and local causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Ambulance KSS provides 24/7 emergency medical services by helicopter and rapid response vehicles, playing a critical role in saving lives across the region. The charity relies heavily on donations from the public to continue its operations, making events like this all the more impactful.

A cheque was presented to Air Ambulance KSS Charity by golf manager Bruce Whalley and son Curtis Whalley