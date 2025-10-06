Burgess Hill Ladies get new hockey season under way

Burgess Hill Hockey Club ladies’ fourth team lost 6-2 to Southwick at the Triangle.

Hill played well in the first half, going ahead early when Wendy Caddye picked out a great cross on the left in the D from the right forward Ella Satchwell.

Southwick recovered quickly and the Hill defence were unable to stop them levelling the score despite the best efforts of Nicky Smith and Sarah Bailey.

Becs Marriner then put Hill ahead with a great strike from the top of the D after Cath Donovans run - making it 2-1 in Hill’s favour at half time.

Rebecca Harman-Smith played an outstanding game at centre midfield in the second half but Southwick showed tenacity and the defence tired and were unable to hold them late in the match.

BH 4s: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Young, Deacon, Bailey, Donovan, Vans Agnew, Smith, Marriner, Harman-Smith, Satchwell, Griffiths Score: 2-6

A week later they lost 4-1 to Crawley twos at Hazelwick School. Hill started the stronger with both Tilly Evatt and Livy Rose having opportunities upfront but Crawley gradually improved throughout the game and the Hill defence was overwhelmed at times.

However there was an awesome consolation goal from Becs Marriner early in the 2nd half when Evatt and Cath Donovan worked together on the right and Donovans cross was put past the keeper with some ease.

4s: Young (GK), Vans Agnew, Griffiths, Franklin, Read, Gillam, Evatt, Rose, Marriner, Amerio, Branagan, Bailey, Donovan

Burgess Hill threes beat Middleton thirds 3-1 at the Triangle.

Hill were in charge of this match from the start. With Jane Kendall controlling the defence at sweeper and the experienced Nicky Smith supporting her youngsters Tilly Taylor and Megan Evatt, there was a strong presence at the back. Isla Munden was keeping any good shots out with some authority.

The midfield worked tirelessly and Layla Sturdy was rewarded when Wendy Caddye picked up the ball at the top of the D and passed it left for Sturdy to outmanoeuvre the keeper.

The second came when Ella Satchwell’s cross from the right was picked up by Caddye on the left and her lifted shot beat the keeper. Sienna Godden and Isabelle Griffen also showed great promise, driving into the D from the midfield throughout the match.

The second half was harder for the defence until late on, when Mia Thatcher on the left took at straight strike which beat the keeper.

3s: Munden (GK), Kendall (Capt), Caddye, Nicky Smith , Naomi Smith, Layla Sturdy, Kingcombe, Taylor, Evatt, Satchwell, Thatcher, Godden, Griffin.