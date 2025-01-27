Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies fourth team lost 3-1 to Lewes fifths.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a really tough match against a top-of-the-table team of young players.

Lewes started the stronger and all three of their goals came in the first half, despite the efforts of Jo Richardson, Lucy Fox and Ali Gillham at the back and Perry Webber, who made some superb saves in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was a different game with Hill sharing possession with Lewes and forcing some good saves from their keepero.

Tell us your team news.

Mia Thatcher made some great runs up the right wing after support from Megan Evatt, who released some excellent passes.

The consolation goal came in the last 15 minutes from a long corner: Gillian Branagan passed to Cath Donovan, who drove into the D and released the pass on the left for Katie Meares to beat the keeper.

Hill Ladies: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Richardson, Meares, Franklin, Evatt, Taylor, Gilham, Fox, Branagan, Donovan, Marriner, Thatcher.