Burgess Hill Ladies Hockey 4s
It was a really tough match against a top-of-the-table team of young players.
Lewes started the stronger and all three of their goals came in the first half, despite the efforts of Jo Richardson, Lucy Fox and Ali Gillham at the back and Perry Webber, who made some superb saves in goal.
The second half was a different game with Hill sharing possession with Lewes and forcing some good saves from their keepero.
Mia Thatcher made some great runs up the right wing after support from Megan Evatt, who released some excellent passes.
The consolation goal came in the last 15 minutes from a long corner: Gillian Branagan passed to Cath Donovan, who drove into the D and released the pass on the left for Katie Meares to beat the keeper.
Hill Ladies: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Richardson, Meares, Franklin, Evatt, Taylor, Gilham, Fox, Branagan, Donovan, Marriner, Thatcher.