Burgess Hill Ladies suffer defeat to Brighton Rogues

Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies’ fourth team lost 4-1 to Brighton Rogues at The Triangle.

Hill started brightly with an early goal when Gillian Branagan took a free hit outside the D on the left which was deflected and Louisa Sutton-Lane scored with ease.

But the Rogues recovered quickly and put two goals past Perry Webber before the defence had fully settled – and they continued to dominate the first half to leave the score at 1-2.

Despite the Rogues increasing the score line to four, Hill played much better hockey in the second half and Megan Evatt and Jo Richardson stood out in defence.

Isabella Franklin had more opportunity to drive up the left and, when Becs Marriner put a great ball in from the left which wrong-footed the keeper, Bennett narrowly missed the opportunity to get one back from the right.

The forwards continued to press and Marriner had two more great shots that went just outside the posts.

Hill play at Steyning v Southwick 2s this Saturday (Mar 22, 11.30am).

Hill: Webber (GK), Richardson, Marriner, Bailey, Griffiths (capt), Simmons, Thatcher, Van Stipout, Bennett, Franklin, Branagan, Evatt, Sutton-Lane.