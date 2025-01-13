Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Burgess Hill Runners managed to squeeze in a few more runs either side of the turn of the year.

They started with Jamie Goodhead, who snuck in the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon just before Christmas. Described as a ‘festive flat and multi terrain out and back route’, Jamie finished in 3:48:38.

Elsewhere, a group travelled to Shoreham for the annual Darklink 10k, a popular headtorch run between Christmas and New Year.

The route takes runners north up the Downslink, over the Southdowns Way bridge towards Bramber and back.

Oliver Dewdney was first across the line for BHR in 47:41. He was followed by Jamie and Sam Goodhead (51:43), Isabel Dewdney (56:33), Stephen Divers (59:49), Jill Bennett (59:51), Chris Page (1:00:56) and Claire Giles (1:05:51).

Finally, Jamie Goodhead and Mark Nicholls started the New Year with a bang, completing the Country to Capital Ultra, a 43-mile point to point race, in 7:14:54 and 6:11:54 respectively.