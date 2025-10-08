Burgess Hill Runners' round up of recent race action

Whether it’s a muddy trail, a city half, or a friendly, local 5K, Burgess Hill Runners continue to bring the energy, the smiles, and the club colours. Here’s a round-up of recent race action.

First up, two WSFRL races. We had a big group take on the Windlesham House 4, a twisty woodland trail with plenty of ups and downs. Oliver Day was first for BHR, in a time of 31:31. He was followed by Stephen Divers (35:17), Andrew Bishop (37:52), Steven Barrett (40:09), Robert Carr (42:26), Loretta Gendle (43:53), John Schofield (43:57), Alan Fry (44:07), Ella Chislett (44:54), Chris Page (45:02), Richard Gendle (46:07), Jill Bennett (46:10), Hugh Stevenage (49:13), Kim Gow (53:24), and Ruth Day (58:47).

And in the Saints and Sinners Tilgate 5, Travis Golbey was first for BHR, in a time of 35:15. He was followed by Stephen Divers (39:59), Steven Barrett (43:53), Stuart Condie (46:00), Richard Light (46:39), Chris Page (49:26), Hugh Stevenage (53:47), and Theresa Chalk (58:18).

September also featured one of the highlights of the race calendar for BHR, Run Barns Green - a series of 5k, 10k and half marathon routes - always popular for our club. In the Half Marathon, Mark Nicholls was first for BHR, in a time of 1:25:32. He was followed by Oliver Day (1:28:29), Travis Golbey (1:31:35), Mark Santer (1:34:49), Oliver Dewdney (1:39:53), Andrew Bishop (1:42:18), Andy Sayers (1:43:40), Kevin Cross (1:43:24), Annette Maynard (1:48:23), Kath Wallek (1:50:02), Susan Wintle (1:52:57), Rob Carr (2:02:23), John Palmer (2:06:23), Izzy Dewdney (2:06:34), Hugh Stevenage (2:27:40), Ella Chislett (2:28:15), Sam Chislett (2:28:14), and Paul Kaynes (2:28:17). In the 10k, Emma Watson was first for BHR in a time of 56:13. She was followed by Chris Page (56:42), Antonia Boxall (57:19), Karen Sargeant (1:08:06), Theresa Chalk (1:09:36), and Melanie Aslin (1:11:42). And in the 5k, Yasmine Allfrey finished in 26:05 and Rosanna Allfrey finished in 35:23.

BHR team at Run Barns Green

In the Littlehampton 10k, Ben Peters was first for BHR, in a time of 36:13. He was followed by Marie Carey (57:23), John Carey (1:05:16), Lyndsey Taggart (1:07:20), and Sue Savage (1:12:24). Ella and Sam Chislett took on the Bacchus 10k, a wine-themed trail race through the Surrey Hills, complete with fancy dress, vineyard views, and mid-race tastings. They finished in 1:27:43. Steven Barrett completed the Hospice in the Weald 10k, a charity race with a scenic route - he finished in 51:02.

Moving up the distances, in the Rye Ancient Trails 15k, a beautiful off-road race through historic Rye and surrounding countryside, Kevin Cross finished in 1:24:47. And in the world famous Great North Run, the UK’s biggest half marathon, Gary Amor was first for BHR, in a time of 2:10:29. He was followed by Michelle Mitchell (2:10:35) and Dawn Fahy (2:48:16). And in the Reigate Half Marathon Annette Maynard finished in 1:46:19, followed by John Palmer in 2:11:00.

And finally, in the marathon and ultra-marathon disances, Carlos Reyes took on the Bewl Water Marathon, a scenic but tough trail marathon around the reservoir. He finished in 4:07:24. Rob Carr took on The Highland Fling, a legendary Scottish ultra covering 53 miles of rugged trail from Milngavie to Tyndrum, finishing in 14:39:06. Dan Belton took on the Chiltern Wonderland 50, a challenging 50-mile trail ultra through the Chiltern Hills, finishing in 11:06:16.