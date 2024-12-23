Burgess Hill Runners squeeze in the races before Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may be Christmas but Burgess Hill Runners members are still squeezing in every little (or big) race they can before the big day.

First, a special mention to Rob Carr, who recently completed the gruelling Winter Downs 200.

The Winter Downs 200 is a 200-mile continuous trail run, taking in the North Downs and South Downs Way, and much more in between. Runners have 96 hours to complete the race, facing long stretches of darkness and undulating terrain. Rob completed the course in 94:42:52.

It was also time for the last Sussex Cross Country League event of the year, held at Ardingly. In the women's 5k, Katherine Wallek was first over the line for BHR in 26:02. She was followed by Annette Maynard (27:05), Cath Beckett (28:13) and Nicky Callus (30:25).

BHR foursome Cath, Kath, Nicky and Annette

BHR’s Women's Vet O50 team came 2nd overall, with Nicky Callus coming in 2nd in the individual Women's V65 category. In the Men's 8k, Phil Wallek was first for BHR in 36:14. He was followed by Steven Barrett (41:53), Andy Sayers (45:48), James Hedley (46:36) and John Palmer (54:20).

The club had a small group take part in the Mince Pie 10 organised annually by the Seaford Striders. Jamie Goodhead finished in 1:23:22, followed by Hannah Goodhead (1:47:04), Emma Goodhead (1:47:20) and Ben Peters (1:08:16).

Elsewhere, Chris Maule finished the Malaga Marathon in a speedy 2:43:48, and Oliver Day took on the Hurtwood 50km, finishing in 6:38:36.