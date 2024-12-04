Burgess Hill Town bounced back in style as doubles by Ben Pope and Noah Hoffman saw the Hillians score four times in the first half in a 4-2 win at Merstham.

The win over the Moatsiders means the Hillians will now travel to Isthmian Premier side Chatham Town on Tuesday, December 17, in the fourth round of the Velocity Trophy.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made nine changes to the starting XI with the Hillians having a much more youthful looking side.

The visiting Hillians made a bright start through Damien Theodore. He skinned a couple before his cross shot was cleared from under the bar. The corner was turned towards goal by Marcus Allen but its comfortable for the GK.

The Hillians are back to winning ways | Lynden Humphrey

On 11 minutes the Hillians took a deserved lead through Ben Pope. The Merstham GK, Sam Allen, took too long on the ball and was tackled by Pope and the ball flew in. That lead though only lasted a minute as Sam King equalised for the hosts.

The fast start continued and it was almost a third goal on 17 minutes as Theodore’s cross was headed clear to Hoffman but his effort went inches past the post.

The second Hill goal came on 21 minutes. Pope was clean through on goal and the defender pulled him down without playing the ball. Most in the ground were expecting a red card for the defender as the referee gave the penalty but to most people’s surprise no card was given. Pope though stepped up and smashed home the spot kick.

It was three on 25 minutes as the Hill won the ball back high and Hoffman was slipped in, he breezed past the last man and tucked it superbly in the corner.

Chances continued for excellent Hill and Ollie Davies got in on the break and smashed across the goal and it was inches away from nestling in the far corner. At the other end Merstham pressed, a great block from Allen and then a great save from Sonni Nealgrove kept the two-goal cushion.

Hill pressed for a fourth and Sam Allen made another good save. Pope and Hoffman combined, with Noah lashing one goalwards with the GK saving with his leg.

Hill’s pressure paid off before half time, a Hillians shot hit the inside of the post and the rebound was forced over the line by Hoffman for a first Hillians brace for the U18 player as the Hillians went in at the break winning 4-1.

Merstham made four changes at the break in an attempt to get back into it and they pulled a goal back on 57 minutes as Korrey Henry scrambled home a corner.

Theodore, who had swapped wings and was now flying down the right, cut inside and looked to add the cherry on top but he flashed one just wide. At the other end Nealgrove made a cracking fingertip save from a corner and soon after Marcus Allen prevented a certain goal with a superb goal saving block.

Near the end sub Joe Overy burst in on the break but couldn’t beat the GK while there was another first team debut for another U18 player as Jake King replaced Hoffman.

Hill: Sonni Nealgrove, Koby Farrell, Reggie Ward, Bobby Price Marcus Allen, Elliott Bresciani, Ollie Davies (Joe Overy74) , Harry Lawson (Dylan Hurst 67), Ben Pope (Alex Brewer 67), Noah Hoffman (Jake King 86), Damien Theodore. Not used: Henry Yorke-Johnson.