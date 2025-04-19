Burgess Hill Town claim creditable point at Sittingbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town put in an excellent performance against second placed Sittingbourne to pick up a point in a 1-1 Isthmian south east division draw on Good Friday.

The Hillians became only the second side this season to stop the Brickies winning at home.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made three changes from the 4-0 win over Deal Town with Bobby Price, Nathan Copper and Ryan Worrall coming in for Reggie Ward, Marcus Allen and Harry Lawson.

It was a quiet opening 10 minutes at Woodstock with the Brickies’ first attack being met with a fine Hillians block.

Burgess Hill Town claimed a point at Sittingbourne - picture by Lynden Humphrey

On 14 minutes the hosts produced a good move down the right where a dangerous cross was whipped in but no Brickie could get a touch – then a loose pass from the Hill gave a Brickie an opportunity to try and chip Slav Huk from halfway line, but he got it horribly wrong.

At the other end there was a half chance for the Hillians as Chris Whelpdale headed wide. Hill started to have a few half chances as the first half went on. Kieran Rowe saw a clearance fall for him to come on to and hit, but he hit it wide.

Then Rowe won it high up, and played a one-two with Brannon O’Neill. Rowe looked to return it into O’Neill but it was just out his reach.

Two minutes before half-time the Hillians took the lead. O’Neill latched onto a ball behind the defence and the skipper finished beautifully to give his team the lead with his 14th league goal of the season.

Hill should have been 2-0 up on 51 minutes as a corner came in and found the excellent Whelpdale who saw his shot saved at close range before rebound was scrambled away.

Out of nowhere Sittingbourne found an equaliser as a cross was beautifully played across the box and Ade Azeez was on hand to smash home on 57 minutes.

The Hillians responded well and nearly produced an immediate response as they whipped one in from the right and sub Ben Pope headed over.

There was a let -ff for the visitors as Sittingbourne had the ball in the net again but this time the lino had his flag up.

On 73 minutes Hill went close again as Pope cut it back to Martyn Box who thumped it just past the post from inside the area – and then a corner was met by Logan Dobbs and it came to Rowe from close range, but it was tipped around the post as Hill left Woodstock Park with a point that left them close to confirming a home play-off semi-final.

Hill: Slav Huk, Bobby Price (Reggie Ward 90), Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall (Harry Lawson 71), Nathan Cooper, Logan Dobbs, Jay Beckford (Stefan Vukoje 82), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale, Brannon O’Neill (Ben Pope 52), Martyn Box. Sub not used: Joe Overy.