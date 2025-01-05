Burgess Hill Town hit five in Kent - and move into Isthmian south east top four

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town put in an excellent performance on a freezing day on the Kent coast to move up to fourth in the table as play-off chasing Deal Town were defeated 5-3.

The Hillians dominated but two goals in the last eight minutes from the hosts made the score look closer than it was.

Deal had gone in to the game with just one defeat in their last six, that coming against leaders Ramsgate, and have been quietly climbing the table – and went into the fixture just one place outside the play off zone.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made just one change from the 2-0 win over Sevenoaks last time out with Ben Pope coming in for Noah Hoffman.

Burgess Hill Town are in flying form | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

The Hillians dominated the first half and should have been more than 2-0 up at the break. Hill took just 11 minutes to take the lead as Tom Chalaye did a roulette in the box to throw off two Deal defenders and sent in an inch perfect cross for Ben Pope to head home with a perfect diving header.

Stefan Vukoje beat his man on 19 minutes and fired an effort which drew a smart save from Deal stopper Adam Molloy. The resulting corner is met by Marcus Allen but it was straight at the keeper.

It was 2-0 on 24 minutes as a long free kick was brought down by Chalaye, he laid it off to Bobby Price for his 2nd assist and Price smashed it into the far corner.

Hill continued to press forward with some impressive moves – Vukoje was played clean through but couldn’t beat Malloy and soon after Vukoje and Pope played a 1-2 resulting in Vukoje stabbing just wide.

Just before half time Kieran Rowe crossed for Pope who brought it down, spun, and shot but it flew over.

The hosts got themselves right back into the game just three minutes into the second half when a free kick was half cleared to Alfie Foster who volleyed home at the far post.

But the Hillians responded brilliantly and straight away restored their two-goal advantage as Hill broke down the right, Pope and Chalaye combined again brilliantly, Chalaye had his shot saved by Molloy but it came to Vukoje who smashed home a deserved goal.

The Hill made it 4-1 as Price got in behind and whipped it in, Deal didn’t clear and Pope headed home his second of the game.

The visiting Hillians weren’t done there and on 68 minutes it was 5-1. Vukoje picked the ball up and absolutely thundered a strike off the underside of the bar and in for the goal of the match.

In the last eight minutes Deal struck twice – Archie Hatcher blasted in a shot that hit the bar and the assistant referee gave the goal and Morgan Page tapped in at the far post on 89 minutes to make it 5-3.

The win saw the Hillians move ahead of Beckenham Town up to fourth with games in hand on those around them – to send the good number of Hillians supporters back to Sussex with smiles on their faces.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Reggie Ward, Bobby Price, Nathan Cooper, Marcus Allen (Alex Malins 73), Stefan Vukoje, Kieran Rowe (Chris Whelpdale 70), Tom Chalaye (Dan Perry 78), Ben Pope (Brannon O’Neill 78), Joe Overy (Martyn Box 61).

Burgess Hill Town play Brighton U21s in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday (Jan 7) evening – note, the match is at Culver Road, Lancing, not at Burgess Hill.